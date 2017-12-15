Book Of Rian Johnson's Last Jedi Behind The Scenes Photos

During the production of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson captured behind-the-scenes photos with his trusty 35mm camera. Some of these photos have been shown during his convention appearances, and a few more have been posted on his Instagram, but the filmmaker revealed to me during an interview that Disney and Lucasfilm Publishing are planning to release an entire book of his Last Jedi behind-the-scenes photos.

last jedi bts
ZZ53CD4DE7
ZZ47AAD4D5
ZZ54F9C4EE
ZZ2AEA176F
ZZ75A19710
ZZ003355FE
ZZ7B5416DF
ZZ50EA8C1E
ZZ440ADE45

I love these behind-the-scenes photos that you’ve been posting. Are there any plans to release those in a book?

Yeah, I had that camera on my shoulder the whole shoot.  I literally took thousands of shots.  So we’ve been already working and on Looper, I did the exact same thing, but I just did like a little book for the crew.  Because this is what it is, I think we’re gonna put together a really nice book and put it out there maybe try and do like a little exhibit or something.  We print them up big or something.

That would be awesome.

It’d be fun.  Yeah, they’re really there are some cool shots and it’s a nice like…

It’s almost like you have a good eye for shooting things.  

It’s not even that they’re like great photos, it’s [unique] and that’s why I started doing it.  I’m like the only person on set who’s not gonna get tackled if they take a picture of something sensitive.  I can take a picture of anything I want.  And I have this unique perspective of being right behind the camera for this whole process.  So I don’t know, I think it’s interesting.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, Action/Adventure, Disney/Pixar, Features, Images, Interviews, LucasFilm, Sci-Fi, Sequels, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.