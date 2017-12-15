During the production of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson captured behind-the-scenes photos with his trusty 35mm camera. Some of these photos have been shown during his convention appearances, and a few more have been posted on his Instagram, but the filmmaker revealed to me during an interview that Disney and Lucasfilm Publishing are planning to release an entire book of his Last Jedi behind-the-scenes photos.

I love these behind-the-scenes photos that you’ve been posting. Are there any plans to release those in a book?

Yeah, I had that camera on my shoulder the whole shoot. I literally took thousands of shots. So we’ve been already working and on Looper, I did the exact same thing, but I just did like a little book for the crew. Because this is what it is, I think we’re gonna put together a really nice book and put it out there maybe try and do like a little exhibit or something. We print them up big or something.

That would be awesome.

It’d be fun. Yeah, they’re really there are some cool shots and it’s a nice like…

It’s almost like you have a good eye for shooting things.

It’s not even that they’re like great photos, it’s [unique] and that’s why I started doing it. I’m like the only person on set who’s not gonna get tackled if they take a picture of something sensitive. I can take a picture of anything I want. And I have this unique perspective of being right behind the camera for this whole process. So I don’t know, I think it’s interesting.