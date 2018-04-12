A new Netflix documentary series chronicles the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy – a campaign that was cut short by an assassin’s bullet. Watch the Bobby Kennedy for President trailer below.

Robert F. Kennedy might have been elected President of the United States in 1968, and history might have looked a lot different, had Kennedy not been assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan. Now, Kennedy’s life, and death, are chronicled in the new Netflix documentary series Bobby Kennedy for President. There have been plenty of films, documentary or otherwise, focused on Kennedy’s older brother President John F. Kennedy, and his assassination, but docs about Bobby Kennedy aren’t as prevalent. As a result, this new series seems poised to reach a whole new audience who may be unaware of a lot of the info the film covers. Here’s the Bobby Kennedy for President trailer.

Bobby Kennedy for President Trailer

While I’m personally a bit exhausted by the constant stream of original material Netflix keeps churning out (seriously, it’s overwhelming), this docu-series looks excellent, and I’m eager to check it out. To create the four-part series, director Dawn Porter put together rare and never-before-seen archival footage, and also conducted new interviews with subjects like William Vanden Heuvel, Dolores Huerta, Rep. John Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Paul Schrade, Marian Wright Edelman and Peter Edelman.

“It was a thrill to explore Bobby Kennedy’s life through the beautiful archive film we uncovered,” Porter told Deadline. “Bobby Kennedy remains one of the most important and influential figures in American political history, but his story is not as familiar to the newest generation of leader.”

“There is so much to his career and life that isn’t talked about,” Porter said when Netflix purchased the film in March. “Also there’s really not a soup-to-nuts Bobby Kennedy piece. There is a lot on his death, but I didn’t want to just focus on his death because so often when we talk about Bobby Kennedy we focus on the assassination or we focus on his relationship with JFK. This series is about a story that you think you know, but you don’t really know.”

Bobby Kennedy for President will be streaming on Netflix starting April 24, 2018.