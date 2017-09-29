Bounty hunter and helmet enthusiast Boba Fett is a Star Wars fan favorite, even though he really didn’t do a whole lot in the films and was easily defeated by being knocked into a Sarlacc pit. But people have longed for more and more Boba Fett, and now they’re in luck: the anthology book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View is set to deliver an entire new story devoted to the character written by Batman: The Animated Series scribe and comic book writer Paul Dini. Get the Boba Fett Star Wars From a Certain Point of View details below.

As the fandom around Boba Fett grew, George Lucas seemed to acknowledge it by adding the character into a restored deleted scene in the Star Wars: A New Hope special edition. If that wasn’t enough to satiate the Fett fans, the director then went ahead and gave everyone Boba Fett as a child in the Star Wars prequels. “Here’s exactly what you probably didn’t want,” Lucas said, and then retired from directing.

If you still wanted more Boba, though, there’s a new hope. Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View is a series of 40 stories from more than 40 writers that retells A New Hope for its 40th anniversary, but with a twist: the events from the film will now be glimpsed through the perspective of background characters and other assorted weirdos. The tales come from acclaimed writers such as Gary Whitta, Ben Acker & Ben Blacker, Glen Weldon, and Paul Dini. Dini’s story deals with the aforementioned restored New Hope scene, and is told from Boba Fett’s point of view.

Boba Fett’s popularity has only increased since his original The Empire Strikes Back debut, and Dini seems to get that what makes the character so interesting is his mysterious nature. “You’re always guessing who he really is under the helmet, simply a hired gun for the highest price, or is there something more to him? What’s going on inside his head? Do we even want to know?” Dini told USA Today. The author also revealed a bit more about the plot details of his particular story (via Cinema Blend):

“Boba is stopping over on Tatooine when he’s called on by his old associate Jabba the Hutt to help collect a debt. Naturally this is the money owed to Jabba by Han Solo. The story is a monologue going through Fett’s head while he backs up Jabba and stares down Han and Chewie.”

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View will hit bookstores in October, and those hoping for more than just the printed word are in luck. There will also be an audiobook with various celebrities narrating the book’s stories, and Dini’s Boba Fett tale will be given voice by Mad Men and Baby Driver‘s Jon Hamm. “As Don Draper, Jon excelled at playing a character who was ruthless, cunning, and yet undeniably charismatic. There’s a lot of that in Fett,” Dini said in the USA Today piece.

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View is out October 3, 2017.