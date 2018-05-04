Black Phillip, the scene-stealing goat from the highly acclaimed horror film The Witch, will soon be available to take home. Okay, not the real goat himself, but a facsimile in the form of a Black Phillip Funko POP.

Wouldst thou like the taste of butter? A pretty dress? Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Wouldst thou like a tiny replica of Black Phillip, the hell-goat who upstaged everyone else in the wonderful horror film The Witch? I can’t help you with the first three things, but I can point you towards the Black Phillip Funk POP. Check it out.

Has the devil ever been this adorable? I don’t know, but I do know I want this immediately. In fact, I already pre-ordered it via Amazon. Per Funko, “Black Phillip from the supernatural horror film The Witch is now stylized as Funko POP! Black Phillip is shown standing on his back legs and with an apple!” The Black Phillip POP will be available this July.

In Robert Eggers‘ 2015 horror masterpiece The Witch, a family in 1630s New England moves to the edge of the deep, dark woods. Things begin to very wrong, very fast for the family when their newborn baby vanishes, and rumors of a witch lurking in the woods begin to take hold. One of the family’s farm animals is Black Phillip, a very large, very photogenic goat. By the end of the film, it’s revealed that Phillip is no ordinary goat.

The real Black Phillip was a 210-pound billy named Charlie. And Charlie wasn’t the best actor. “If we wanted him to be doing something violent, he wanted to go to sleep. If he was supposed to be standing still, he was running around like a madman,” director Robert Eggers told THR. Yet Charlie also managed to injure The Witch actor Ralph Ineson. On the fourth day of shooting the film, Charlie rammed his horns right into into Ineson’s ribs and dislodged a tendon. “He was horrible. Really, really horrible,” Ineson said. “From the moment we set eyes on each other it was just kind of hate at first sight. He had two modes: chilling out and doing nothing, or attacking me.” Oh, Charlie, what a wildcard you are.

Black Phillip is the first A24 movie character to get his own Funko Pop, which begs the question: which A24 player will be next? Saoirse Ronan’s Lady Bird from Lady Bird? Scarlett Johansson’s alien from Under the Skin? The ghost from A Ghost Story? Tom Hardy and his car from Locke? The possibilities are kind of endless here.