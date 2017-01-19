New Line is so excited to see Dwayne Johnson in Shazam, they’ve decided they want to do it twice. The DC Comics-based feature has reportedly been split into two different films. One will be Shazam, as previously announced, and the other will be a Black Adam standalone movie starring Johnson.

Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam in a Shazam movie since 2014. As of now, the film is scheduled to open April 5, 2019. The role of Shazam has not yet been cast. But Deadline broke the news today that the studio is already making plans for a separate Black Adam movie to star Johnson, probably because they’ve realized that the Rock is great at starring in franchises. The Black Adam movie does not yet have a release date.