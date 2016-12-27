Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, movie fans of all ages: welcome to the final week of the year, a period noteworthy for its relaxed atmosphere, chillier weather, and lingering holiday hangover. And also its lack of movie news. At the risk of getting a little too inside baseball, this is a week of flop sweat and desperation for movie bloggers as we scour the internet looking for just about anything to write about. How far will we go? How will we shame ourselves? Place your bets!

So on this slow news day, we bring to you a new photo of Henry Cavill and Dwanye Johnson, both of whom play roles in Warner Bros.’ DC superhero movie universe. Consider this a “choose your own adventure” bit of movie news and treat this as either two charismatic, easy-on-the-eyes gentleman sharing a moment or as Definitive Proof That Superman And Black Adam Will Battle One Another In A Future Movie.

Let’s start with the former. The image was posted on Cavill’s Instagram feed and it shows off the current Superman sharing a drink with the world’s busiest superstar. They’re both dashing. They’re both good looking enough to make me feel insecure in my masculinity. And yes, I’d love to be a fly on the wall to listen to what they’re talking about here. It could involve details of future DC movies! Or it could involve gym anecdotes. I’m sure Johnson could give Cavill a great cod recipe or two.

Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We’re excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:20am PST

Of course, the caption underneath the photo provides a few scraps of meat for anyone looking for some superhero movie tidbits:

While Johnson has said in the past that his Black Adam (the longtime chief adversary of the superhero Shazam, formerly Captain Marvel) won’t battle Superman in the first Shazam movie, he hasn’t mentioned anything about the two of them trading blows in the eventual Man of Steel sequel. Cavill’s deliberately vague choice of words are just enough to get us wondering when these characters, two of the most powerful beings in the DC comic book universe, will get around to throwing down. Because it’s apparently going to happen at some point.

In the meantime, we’ll get to see Cavill’s Superman again in Justice League, which is due out on November 17, 2017.