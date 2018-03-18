Last night Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader returned to his old stomping grounds to host the late night sketch series for the second time. Not only does he have a new show on HBO to promote (and apparently it’s pretty damn good), but his return to Studio 8H made it feel like he never left. Not only did Hader reprise a couple of his fan favorite characters, but there were a few outstanding cameos along with them, not to mention the fact that this was the best episode of the season.

Let’s run through the best and worst sketches of the Bill Hader hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Jurassic Park Auditions – Much like Celebrity Family Feud, these audition reel line-ups for famous movies can be hit or miss. The best one ever was the Star Wars audition reel done back in 1997 when the Special Edition versions of the films were coming out. But this comes pretty close to that level of greatness. Nearly all of the impressions are perfect, especially Bill Hader’s incredible Alan Alda impression. But the surprisingly fantastic one is Kate McKinnon doing her best version of Jodie Foster in Silence of the Lambs.

Girlfriends Game Night – Honestly, I’m kind of surprised that a sketch like this made it to air when you consider the premise. While the sketch itself is hilarious, its made even funnier by the fact that Bill Hader’s controlling of the wheelchair results in a couple hilarious physical mishaps that cause him and nearly everyone in the sketch to break.

Undercover Office Potty – Whenever one of the pre-recorded sketches features Beck Bennett and Kyle Moony in the 10-to-1 spot of the night, you know it’s going to be weird, and it’s usually fantastic. This was no exception in this infomercial short film hybrid that features not to discreet office supply bathroom devices. The choice to have this feel like it was set in the 1990s adds to the odd factor, and it only makes it even better. Brigsby Bear director Dave McCary was at the helm of this sketch, which explains a lot.