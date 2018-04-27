Every week in /Answers, we answer a new pop culture-related question. In this edition, we celebrate the release of Avengers: Infinity War by asking “Who is your favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?”

Ben Pearson: Spider-Man

My favorite MCU character has only been a part of the MCU for about two years. It’s Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who is unquestionably the best Spider-Man ever committed to film thus far. Age certainly has a lot to do with it (both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were far too old to play Peter Parker), but Holland’s temperament precisely matches the version of the character I know from the comics. He’s an awkward, kind of shy kid when not wearing the suit and a quippy smart-ass when inside it, and he’s proven to be the MCU character most likely to put a smile on my face. Plus, after so many years of watching Spider-Man fight his own battles in Sony’s solo movies, it’s just plain cool to see him interact with The Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland’s Spidey is also one of the best parts of Avengers: Infinity War, lending his boyish innocence and leaning heavily on his surrogate father/surrogate son relationship with Tony Stark’s Iron Man. I wouldn’t dare spoil what happens, but there’s one scene in the film when my eyes welled up and I nearly lost my composure, and it was almost all due to Holland’s heartbreakingly genuine performance. It’ll be very interesting to see what Marvel does with him moving forward, and I can’t wait to spend more time with this version of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

Ethan Anderton: Thor

Marvel’s Thor and the sequel Thor: The Dark World are at the lower end of my personal ranking of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the first gave us a proper introduction to Thor and the star that would be Chris Hemsworth, the second film only offered an exciting third act that didn’t make up for the rest of the movie featuring arguably the dullest, most forgettable villain in Marvel’s history. But it’s the character of Thor who has remained interesting throughout, especially when teaming up with The Avengers, and with his recent turns in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, I can’t help but full-on love the demigod.

Personally, what I love most about Thor is how he’s evolved from this arrogant, spoiled, confident but clueless hero from another realm into a clever, sarcastic, still arrogant but significantly more cool comic book character. Chris Hemsworth has played the role pitch perfectly, and he’s become one of the funniest characters in the MCU and also one of the most charming. His role in Thor: Ragnarok alone is enough to make him a favorite, with Hemswoth showing off his impeccable comedic timing along with his perfectly chiseled body and face. Without spoiling anything, he’s also quite the MVP in Avengers: Infinity War.

With Chris Hemsworth’s contract being up after Avengers 4, it would be a shame to lose Thor just as he was truly coming into his own, but I’m glad that we got to see the character become the Avenger who has grown the most over the years to become a beloved superhero with some impressive range.

Vanessa Bogart: Iron Man

Trying to pick a favorite MCU character gives me the same anxiety I had as a child deciding which of my many stuffed animals would get the top spot and which would be at the foot of my bed. I loved them all and I was afraid that praising would hurt their feelings or diminish my love for the rest. However, in both cases, there is a certain loyalty to the one that you loved first, and when it comes to the MCU, that will always be Iron Man.

I will never forget the feeling of walking out of the first Iron Man movie in 2008 and knowing that I had just witnessed something very special, but beyond that I think I had fallen hopelessly in love with a character that I previously knew very little about. He was a scientist. An innovator. An Elon Musk. He was wealthy and cocky, but also reformed. He has a character arc not unlike that of Han Solo, the bad boy that discovers his heart of gold…or you know, his arc reactor of gold. His faults are glaring, and yet he is indispensable to the team. I may have sided with Captain America in Civil War, but without Iron Man, would there even be an MCU? Nope.