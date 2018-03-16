The 10 Greatest LGBTQ Romances in the Movies

In all the stories that the world of film has to offer, it is surprising how little we see in the way of LGBTQ romances. Sure, there are the obvious examples, but what exactly makes a good love story that celebrates the non-heterosexual individuals out there?

Well, with the release of 20th Century Fox’s Love, Simon (which could be a future contender on this list) it is time to take a deeper look at the most beautiful, heart pounding, and memorable silver screen romantic tales that just happen to be more LOGO TV friendly than your typical offerings. These are 10 of the greatest LGBT cinematic romances!

Call Me By Your Name

I’m sure it comes by no shock or surprise that this recent Oscar winner would make it to the list, but to dismiss Call Me By Your Name as just a flash in the indie film pan is a disservice to its overall brilliance. Starring new Independent Spirit Award winner Timothee Chalamet and the charming Armie Hammer, Call Me tells the story of Elio and Oliver – a teenage boy with intense piano skills and a 24-year-old archeology major, who just happen to fall in love in the summer of 1983.

Set amidst the beauty of Italy, these two unlikely lovers are infused with an on-screen chemistry that is unmatched in modern cinema. Whether you are one who looks for specifically LGBTQ romances or not, Call Me By Your Name stands out (much like the other films on this list) simply because it is a genuinely good love story at its core. And though some audiences might remember “The Peach Scene” more than the story of this young and emotional couple, this is a movie that should stand shoulder to shoulder with the greatest cinematic romances of all time. And with a sequel on the way, who knows what other adventures and trials are in-store for these two.

Home at the End of the World

At Home at the End of the World’s center is a romance between two friends – Bobby (Colin Farrell) and Johnathan (Dallas Roberts), who meet in school, learn about the struggles of life, and discover their developing sexuality. After a period of silence, the two reconnect in 1980s New York City, where Bobby finds Johnathan living with an eccentric hat maker named Clare (played by Robin Wright.) Through many ups and downs, the three form an unlikely polyamorous family and have a baby in the suburbs of Woodstock, New York. But as time goes on, the strength of Bobby and Johnathan’s bond is put to the ultimate test of love and health, in ways they could never have imagined.

Though not received well upon its initial release, Home at the End of the World has seemed to have found a lovely little cult following. Yes, the pacing might have its clunky moments, and some of Michael Cunningham’s choices (who adapted his own book into the film’s script) are a tad bit bizarre, but those tiny elements do not ultimately take away from what works here, and that is the beautiful performances that Farrell and Roberts offer as the two male leads. You get their complicated relationship, their love for Clare, all the while being placed in a cinematic landscape that accepts their oddities without batting a lash.

This is also one of the few rare representations of a bisexual protagonist who doesn’t get harshly treated their sexuality or is told to choose which “side” he is on in terms of his attraction. Bobby’s romances with both Clare and Johnathan are treated with cinematic TLC, and Farrell never goes completely overboard with his performance in that aspect, giving a fair and balanced take on a character we still don’t see enough in film, let alone pop culture for that matter.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Now some of you are going to arch your eye at me in a curious fashion and ask, “Umm…. why is this movie on your list?” Well, dear readers, let me give you a bit of a personal history lesson. Back in the ’90s, my mom was obsessed with a few movies, and one of them just happened to be Fried Green Tomatoes. A story of four powerful women (two best friends from the 1920s and two unlikely friends from the ’80s), this is one of the most badass feminist films of all time. And though from the outside the movie might seem like just a typical “chick flick” product of its time, it happens to be one of the most romantically sweeping lesbian tales on the silver screen – even if the film itself likes to act as if it’s ignoring its LGBT themes.

In the original novel of Fried Green Tomatoes, there is no denying what the relationship between Idgie and Ruth (played in the film by Mary Stuart Masterson and Mary Louise-Parker, respectively) is all about. Sure, it might not be spelled out in any sort of sentence as to what the two mean to each other, but the community around the characters openly accepts their lifestyle and celebrates it. The movie portrays the relationship in a much more vague fashion, but that didn’t stop it winning a GLAAD award for best feature film with lesbian content.

So thank you, Fried Green Tomatoes, for not only being a fantastic movie that represents a good chunk of my childhood, but for later serving as a giant example as to why I have such a huge crush on Mary Stuart Masterson in my adult years.