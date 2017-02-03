Burger Fiction has put together a beautiful video compiling clips from every film to have won best cinematography at the Academy Awards, from 1927 to 2015. It’s not only great to see clips from these films but to watch how cinematography has evolved over the course of these 88 years of cinema (which included a time when there were two awards handed out to both films in color and black & white. Hit the jump to watch the best cinematography winner video now.

Every Best Cinematography Winner Ever

With the Academy Awards quickly approaching, one must wonder which film will join this legacy. Here is the list of the nominees for best cinematography for the year 2016:

James Laxton for Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto for Silence

Greig Fraser for Lion

Linus Sandgren for La La Land

Bradford Young for Arrival

My guess is it will either be La La Land or Arrival.

For those curious, here are the Oscar award-winning films included in the video:

Sunrise: A Song Of Two Humans (1927/28) – Charles Rosher & Karl Struss

White Shadows In The South Seas (1928/29) – Clyde De Vinna

With Byrd At The South Pole (1929/30) – Joseph T. Rucker & Willard Van der Veer

Tabu: A Story Of The South Seas (1930/31) – Floyd Crosby

Shanghai Express (1931/32) – Lee Garmes

A Farewell To Arms (1932/33) – Charles Lang

Cleopatra (1934) – Victor Milner

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) – Hal Mohr

Anthony Adverse (1936 B&W) – Tony Gaudio

The Garden Of Allah (1936 COLOR) – W. Howard Greene & Harold Rosson

The Good Earth (1937 B&W) – Karl Freund

A Star Is Born (1937 COLOR) – W. Howard Greene

The Great Waltz (1938 B&W) – Joseph Ruttenberg

Sweethearts (1938 COLOR) – Oliver T. Marsh & Allen Davey

Wuthering Heights (1939 B&W) – Gregg Toland

Gone With The Wind (1939 COLOR) – Ernest Haller & Ray Rennahan

Rebecca (1940 B&W) – George Barnes

The Thief Of Bagdad (1940 COLOR) – Georges Perinal

How Green Was My Valley (1941 B&W) – Arthur C. Miller

Blood And Sand (1941 COLOR) – Ernest Palmer & Ray Rennahan

Mrs. Miniver (1942 B&W) – Joseph Ruttenberg

The Black Swan (1942 COLOR) – Leon Shamroy

The Song Of Bernadette (1943 B&W) – Arthur C. Miller

Phantom Of The Opera (1943 COLOR) – Hal Mohr & W. Howard Greene

Laura (1944 B&W) – Joseph LaShelle

Wilson (1944 COLOR) – Leon Shamroy

The Picture Of Dorian Gray (1945 B&W) – Harry Stradling

Leave Her To Heaven (1945 COLOR) – Leon Shamroy

Anna And The King Of Siam (1945 B&W) – Arthur C. Miller

The Yearling (1946 COLOR) – Charles Rosher, Leonard Smith & Arthur E. Arling

Great Expectations (1947 B&W) – Guy Green

Black Narcissus (1947 COLOR) – Jack Cardiff

The Naked City (1948 B&W) – William H. Daniels

Joan Of Arc (1948 COLOR) – Joseph A. Valentine, William V. Skall & Winton Hoch

Battleground (1949 B&W) – Paul C. Vogel

She Wore A Yellow Ribbon (1949 COLOR) – Winton Hoch

The Third Man (1950 B&W) – Robert Krasker

King Solomon’s Mines (1950 COLOR) – Robert Surtees

A Place In The Sun (1951 B&W) – William C. Mellor

An American In Paris (1951 COLOR) – Alfred Gilks & John Alton

The Bad And The Beautiful (1952 B&W) – Robert Surtees

The Quiet Man (1952 COLOR) – Winton Hoch & Archie Stout

From Here To Eternity (1953 B&W) – Burnett Guffey

Shane (1953 COLOR) – Loyal Griggs

On The Waterfront (1954 B&W) – Boris Kaufman

Three Coins In The Fountain (1954 COLOR) – Milton R. Krasner

The Rose Tattoo (1955 B&W) – James Wong Howe

To Catch A Thief (1955 COLOR) – Robert Burks

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956 B&W) – Joseph Ruttenberg

Around The World In 80 Days (1956 COLOR) – Lionel Lindon

The Bridge On The River Kwai (1957) – Jack Hildyard

The Defiant Ones (1958 B&W) – Sam Leavitt

Gigi (1958 COLOR) – Joseph Ruttenberg

The Diary Of Anne Frank (1959 B&W) – William C. Mellor

Ben-Hur (1959 COLOR) – Robert Surtees

Sons And Lovers (1960 B&W) – Freddie Francis

Spartacus (1960 COLOR) – Russel Metty

The Hustler (1961 B&W) – Eugen Schufftan

West Side Story (1961 COLOR) – Daniel L. Fapp

The Longest Day (1962 B&W) – Jean Bourgoin & Walter Wottitz

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962 COLOR) – Freddie Young

Hud (1963 B&W) – James Wong Howe

Cleopatra (1963 COLOR) – Leon Shamroy

Zorba The Greek (1964 B&W) – Walter Lassally

My Fair Lady (1964 COLOR) – Harry Stradling

Ship Of Fools (1965 B&W) – Ernest Laszlo

Doctor Zhivago (1965 COLOR) – Freddie Young

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966 B&W) – Haskell Wexler

A Man For All Seasons (1966 COLOR) – Ted Moore

Bonnie And Clyde (1967) – Burnett Guffey

Romeo And Juliet (1968) – Pasqualino De Santis

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969) – Conrad L. Hall

Ryan’s Daughter (1970) – Freddie Young

Fiddler On The Roof (1971) – Oswald Morris

Cabaret (1972) – Geoffrey Unsworth

Cries And Whispers (1973) – Sven Nykvist

The Towering Inferno (1974) – Fred J. Koenekamp & Joseph F. Biroc

Barry Lyndon (1975) – John Alcott

Bound For Glory (1976) – Haskell Wexler

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977) – Vilmos Zsigmond

Days Of Heaven (1978) – Nestor Almendros

Apocalypse Now (1979) – Vittorio Storaro

Tess (1980) – Geoffrey Unsworth & Ghislain Cloquet

Reds (1981) – Vittorio Storaro

Gandhi (1982) – Billy Williams & Ronnie Taylor

Fanny And Alexander (1983) – Sven Nykvist

The Killing Fields (1984) – Chris Menges

Out Of Africa (1985) – David Watkin

The Mission (1986) – Chris Menges

The Last Emperor (1987) – Vittorio Storaro

Mississippi Burning (1988) – Peter Biziou

Glory (1989) – Freddie Francis

Dances With Wolves (1990) – Dean Semler

JFK (1991) – Robert Richardson

A River Runs Through It (1992) – Philippe Rousselot

Schindler’s List (1993) – Janusz Kaminski

Legends Of The Fall (1994) – John Toll

Braveheart (1995) – John Toll

The English Patient (1996) – John Seale

Titanic (1997) – Russell Carpenter

Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Janusz Kaminski

American Beauty (1999) – Conrad L. Hall

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) – Peter Pau

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001) – Andrew Lesnie

Road To Perdition (2002) – Conrad L. Hall

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003) – Russell Boyd

The Aviator (2004) – Robert Richardson

Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005) – Dion Beebe

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) – Guillermo Navarro

There Will Be Blood (2007) – Robert Elswit

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) – Anthony Dod Mantle

Avatar (2009) – Mauro Fiore

Inception (2010) – Wally Pfister

Hugo (2011) – Robert Richardson

Life Of Pi (2012) – Claudio Miranda

Gravity (2013) – Emmanuel Lubezki

Birdman (2014) – Emmanuel Lubezki

The Revenant (2015) – Emmanuel Lubezki