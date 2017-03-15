With the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast arriving in theaters this week, it should come as no surprise that Honest Trailers has taken aim at Disney’s modern animated classic on which it’s based. If you’ve ever thought the story of a woman who falls in love with the hairy cursed prince who forces her to stay in his castle was a bit of a perplexing romance, then you already know what to expect from the Beauty and the Beast Honest Trailer. But the good news is that they continue their streak of parodying songs, if that’s something you enjoy.

The logistics of the curse in Beauty and the Beast have always been something I’ve wondered about, even as a kid. My main concerns are whether all of the magical objects have a person stuck inside them (I think the answer is no), and if all those objects exist independently of the people when the curse is lifted (the answer to that also seems to be no when we see the people transform).

Beyond that, buying the romance between Belle and the prince turned beast has always been a hard pill to swallow. Now that the comparison has been made to Silence of the Lambs, I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to think of anything else. Here’s hoping that the live-action adaptation features a slightly less problematic romance at the center of the story.

You can check out the first round of reactions and reviews for the new Beauty and the Beast right here before the film hits theaters on March 17.