It seems like just about everyone loves Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast, which means just about everyone’s got their own favorite musical number from it. Some smile at “Belle” or swoon at “Beauty and the Beast”; others are taken in by the grandeur of “Be Our Guest” or the sweetness of “Something There.” And then there are those, like me, who adore “Gaston” most of all? What can I say? He’s perfect; a pure paragon.

But that means I’ve been disappointed as trailer after trailer for the live-action remake basically ignored this big dumb brute and his big dumb musical number, in favor of showing off romantic moments between Belle and Beast or whatever. Thankfully, Gaston himself is here to save the day. During a recent appearance to promote the upcoming film, star Luke Evans unveiled the first clip of himself and Josh Gad (as LeFou) performing “Gaston.” Watch the Beauty and the Beast Gaston clip below.

Good Morning America shared the Beauty and the Beast Gaston clip in conjunction with Evans’ appearance.

To refresh your memory, here’s a lyric video for the original song:

Evans doesn’t really look like Gaston, to the point that I was surprised when he was cast. The cartoon version has a “brawny and burly” physique that suggests more of a Dwayne Johnson or John Cena type. In comparison, Evans is downright lanky. But he has no trouble nailing Gaston’s most important characteristic, which is his outsized arrogance. And he’s got a very good voice to boot. Plus, it sounds like the live-action version gives Evans plenty of opportunity to make the character his own. As Evans told Entertainment Weekly, the new movie features some new lyrics that didn’t make it into the animated movie.

You can watch the entire interview with Evans below. In addition to Evans and Gad’s rendition of “Gaston,” it features an adorable video of the guys singing “A Whole New World.”

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17.