With about a month and a half to go until its release, Disney has unveiled one last trailer for Beauty and the Beast. Given that it’s a remake of the 1991 animated classic that everyone, their mother, and their pet dog has already seen, we’re not expecting too many jaw-dropping surprises from the movie. But it’s still interesting to see how director Bill Condon has refashioned some of our favorite scenes in live-action, with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens serving as the new Beauty and the Beast. Check out the Beauty and the Beast final trailer below.

Beauty and the Beast Final Trailer

While much of Beauty and the Beast will feel familiar (hopefully in a good way) to fans of the original, Disney is adding some new bits and pieces to keep the material fresh. That includes three new songs by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, one of which will be sung by Céline Dion. Meanwhile, John Legend and Ariana Grande will be stepping into Dion’s old shoes to sing the pop version of the title track over the end credits. There’s also a new backstory for Belle which makes her a little more proactive. If it’s anything like Disney’s Cinderella, I’m guessing there’ll also be some smaller changes throughout to make Beauty and the Beast feel more up-to-date.

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17.