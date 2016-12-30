The Beauty and the Beast trailers released so far have made it all too easy to forget this is a straight-up musical. Yes, you hear the familiar strains of the soundtrack playing over the scenes, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of song and dance teased so far. So we’re still waiting to hear exactly how this new cast will fare with those classic tunes.

Well, today we’ve got the first tiny taste of a song from the movie. Click through to hear a snippet of Emma Watson singing “Something There” in Beauty and the Beast.

Like so many premature reveals, this one comes to us thanks to a tie-in toy. Beauty and the Beast co-producer Jack Morrissey shared this recording of Watson’s voice coming from a Belle doll.

The audio is not the best quality (since, again, it’s a recording of a recording coming out of the mouth of a children’s toy) but it seems like Watson is doing just fine. For comparison, here is what the original sounds like.

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17, 2017, which means it shouldn’t be too long before we start seeing more from this movie, including a better look at the musical numbers. Personally, I can’t wait to see the first clip of Josh Gad and Luke Evans doing “Gaston.”

