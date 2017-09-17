Awards season is just around the corner, and soon the movies that will be vying for Academy Awards, Golden Globes and more will begin hitting theaters, trying to drum up acclaim and praise. One of the earlier films out of the gate that already has awards buzz from its debut on the festival circuit recently is a real life sports drama starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone.

Battle of the Sexes tells the story of the highly publicized tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) in 1973, a tennis match that pitted man versus woman and made waves for equality between the sexes. You can get a better glimpse at the true story in a batch of new footage that has arrived in a couple TV spots, clips and a featurette.

Watch the Battle of the Sexes clips and more footage below.

First up, here’s a featurette laying out the story and going behind the scenes of the movie:

While it might be too early to predict whether the movie itself will be making strides towards Oscar gold, the timely story of equality between men and women (sadly still relevant today) is just the kind of narrative that Academy voters love to highlight. Furthermore, the performances from Emma Stone and Steve Carell are more than noteworthy, and they’ll definitely be in the mix for Best Actress and Best Actor again. You can plenty of praise for the movie in our full review from TIFF.

If you need any more convincing of the film’s Oscar potential, watch a couple clips from the movie:

Joining Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the movie are Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman, Alan Cumming, Elisabeth Shue, Natalie Morales, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Eric Christian Olsen and more. They’re all working under the direction of Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks filmmaking duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris with a script from Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire writer Simon Beaufoy.

If you want to see more from Battle of the Sexes, watch the most recent trailer right here. Here’s the official synopsis:

In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s World #1 Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. As the rivalry between King and Riggs kicked into high gear, off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. The fiercely private King was not only championing for equality, but also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, as her friendship with Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough) developed. And Riggs, one of the first self-made media-age celebrities, wrestled with his gambling demons, at the expense of his family and wife Priscilla (Elisabeth Shue). Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis court, sparking discussions in bedrooms and boardrooms that continue to reverberate today.

Battle of the Sexes will hit theaters this fall on September 22.