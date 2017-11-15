Justice League hits theaters this coming weekend, bringing us Ben Affleck‘s take on Batman again as he rounds up the DC Comics superhero team on the big screen for the first time ever. But it was a long road to get here with a couple sizeable speed bumps courtesy of director Joel Schumacher.

After Batman Returns got a little too dark, gothic and kinky for parents taking their kids to see the new Batman movie, Warner Bros. dulled things down by shifting into a more ludicrous gear with Batman Forever. Watch as Honest Trailers takes on the beginning of the end of the 1990s era of Batman, including Bat nipples and a perpetually open-mouthed Val Kilmer.

Watch the Batman Forever Honest Trailer below.

Maybe it’s just because I grew up with Batman Forever at a time when I was obsessed with Jim Carrey, but this movie will always hold a special place in my heart. Don’t get me wrong, it’s downright terrible. But I never cease to have fun while enjoying it. Even though we probably didn’t need both villains cranking the hammy factor all the way up to 11, it does make for quite the insane Batman sequel.

By the way, if you haven’t seen Batman Forever in awhile, keep an eye out for Jon Favreau in the scene where we meet Jim Carrey as Edward Nygma for the first time. He plays Bruce Wayne’s assistant, proving that Jon Favreau has always been the go-to guy when billionaire superheroes are too busy to make their own phone calls and schedule their own meetings.