It’s been a hell of a year for director Barry Jenkins. The filmmaker has been getting all sorts of acclaim for his powerful coming of age drama Moonlight, which was just nominated for Best Picture last week. Jenkins himself also landed a nomination for Best Director, which isn’t a bad accomplishment for his sophomore effort behind the camera.

With the Academy Awards less than a month away, and Moonlight getting plenty of nominations at various awards ceremonies, Barry Jenkins has been making all sorts of publicity rounds (including the usual roundtable interviews with the major awards contenders in the directing arena). One of his more recent appearances will be something that cinephiles who have a fondness for the Criterion Collection will enjoy quite a bit. Check it out after the jump.

Watch to find out what Barry Jenkins Criterion Collection picks are

It turns out when Criterion Collection really likes a director, they let them into their personal library so they can pick out whatever titles they want to take home for their own collection. Here’s what Barry Jenkins chose from the Criterion Collection closet:

Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander

Satyajit Ray’s The Apu Trilogy

Andrew Haigh’s Weekend

John Cassavetes: Five Films

Krzysztof Kie?lowski’s Dekalog

Mathieu Kassovitz’s La Haine

Joel Coen’s Blood Simple

Catherine Breillat’s Fat Girl

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding

Lynne Ramsay’s Ratcatcher

David Gordon Green’s George Washington

Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon

The Essential Jacques Demy

The Complete Jacques Tati

That’s a great line-up of films to add to any home video collection. Maybe one day Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight will be in that library and some other up and coming director will take it home for their collection. Moonlight would certainly be a fine fit for the Criterion Collection, and if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s still playing in theaters around the country, so go out of your way to check it out before the Academy Awards air on February 26.