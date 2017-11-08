We’re a little more than a month away from Star Wars: Porgs!, more commonly known as Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently dropped a bombshell when she revealed that not only would The Last Jedi feature those adorable meme-worthy creatures known as Porgs, it would also feature baby Porgs. If you thought you’d have to wait till you see the film to lay eyes on these things, think again! We have your first look at baby Porgs below!

When the recent Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer dropped online a few weeks ago, there was one element on display almost everyone seemed to be talking about: Porgs! The extremely cute monster-things that look like a cross between puffins and hamsters. Some people – joyless people, you might say – were turned-off by the aggressive cuteness of the Porgs, but as far as I’m concerned, they’re the best thing in the Star Wars universe. That’s right, I said the best thing.

In a recent interview with The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy let slip a Porg-related detail we weren’t aware of: in addition to the adult Porgs like the one we saw in the trailer, we’d also be seeing some baby Porgs. “It doesn’t get better than…a baby Porg,” Kennedy said. If you heard Kennedy’s words and immediately thought, “I must see these baby Porgs!”, you’re in luck! We have an image of the baby Porgs for you (at least in toy form). Check them out:

They look…weird. Again, this isn’t exactly how the baby Porgs will look in the film, but rather an image of a toy that appeared on the Japanese website Natalie.mu (via Cinema Blend). But it gives us a good idea of what the baby Porgs will look like: a bunch of Swedish meatballs with mouths.

In an earlier interview, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson spoke a bit about the origin of Porgs, which were inspired by puffins that live on Skellig Michael, the island off the coast of Ireland that serves as the secret location where Luke has been hiding:

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is part of the island; we need to find the Star Wars version of this…And then just story-wise — not that they play a big part in the story — but I knew I wanted to find any source of comic relief I could on the island. And so they were very useful in terms of that…It wasn’t until we got the actual puppets on set and the whole crew reacted with ‘Oh my God, they’re adorable!’ and also then a few people in the crew were giving them that suspicious side-eye of ‘These are cute, but are they too cute?’”

They are too cute, and that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with cuteness, folks.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15, 2017.