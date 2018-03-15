Baby Driver, the musical that substituted car cashes for dance numbers, is about to unleash a whole new set of songs for your listening pleasure. Director Edgar Wright has announced Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score for a Score, featuring more songs, exclusive tracks, remixes, and more.

'Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For A Score' will be released on April 13 on @30thCenturyRcd. The LP features more memorable songs from the movie, exclusive tracks, @osymyso remixes & dialogue excerpts as well as the unreleased score by Oscar winning composer @StevenBPrice. pic.twitter.com/P9JZtIzhTl — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 14, 2018

There’s not much more info beyond that announcement, but Wright did add this tidbit:

Featuring an as yet unreleased @kidkoala song too. Another of Baby’s mixes. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 14, 2018

While the initial Baby Driver soundtrack was overflowing with music from the film, there were several tracks and musical cues that never made it onto what we can now refer to as volume 1. These include “New Orleans Instrumental No. 1” by R.E.M., “Hollaback Girl” by Eiza González, “Cry Baby Cry” by Unloved, “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis, and a few more. Whether or not these songs will pop up on Volume 2 remains to be seen.

Anyone who has seen Baby Driver can tell you what a big part the music plays in the film. Indeed, music was what drove Edgar Wright to concoct the movie to begin with. As the director told /Film last year:

“I think it came from literally visualizing the action while listening to songs. It really all started when I was 21 and I had done my first movie, but I was living in London, completely broke. Even though I had made a movie, I certainly wasn’t calling myself a film director at that point [laughs]. It took a long time. I think it was after I had done Shaun of the Dead that I actually uttered “Oh, I’m a director.” Really, I would listen to music and I would visualize the action. So it’s like dreams and visualizations of action came before the idea for the character. I knew it was a car chase movie. I would literally listen to “Bellbottoms” by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and visualize this car chase and be able to visualize: “So the first half of this section, they’re all pulling up. On these guitar stabs, you cut around the gang and they get out and go inside. And now he’s on his own and he starts singing along with the song. And then they come back and it’s building up to the song really kicking into gear and then they drive off.” This is stuff I was thinking about way before Spaced, way before Shaun of the Dead. Over the years, I started to get the idea of a getaway driver who listens to music the whole time. I didn’t start seriously working on it or writing it until 10 years ago.”

The Baby Driver Volume 2 soundtrack may not be the only Baby Driver follow-up on the horizon. In the past, Wright has confirmed that details for a Baby Driver sequel were being hammered out: