This past weekend, Baby Driver exceeded the modest box office forecasts by pulling in $21 million for the regular three day weekend, and a total of $35 million since opening exactly one week ago today (not including whatever business it did on Independence Day yesterday). That already puts it over the $34 million budget, so this movie will certainly turn a profit for Sony, and that has them interested in a sequel, even if it seems Anthony Bourdain may not be.

Baby Driver writer and director Edgar Wright recently appeared on the Empire Spoiler Special Podcast where he revealed that the studio has already asked him to contemplate possibly writing a sequel, which would be a first for the filmmaker. The good news for fans of the music-infused car chase musical is that he might actually do it.

Find out more about the Baby Driver sequel below, but beware of spoilers.

Empire highlighted the conversation they had with Edgar Wright, and here’s what the filmmaker had to say about the potential for a Baby Driver sequel:

“The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place.”

At the end of Baby Driver, the title character (played by Ansel Elgort) has been arrested and sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, with the chance for parole after serving five years, for his part in a failed post office heist from the climax of the film. Baby still receives letters from his newfound love Debora (Lily James) and daydreams about finally being released into her arms. In fact, the final scene appears to be one of those daydreams, but it could also be reality. Unfortunately, Edgar Wright wouldn’t come clean on what the scene definitively means when he spoke to CinemaBlend recently:

“I think the end scene is up for interpretation. And I sort of learned quickly through the test screening process that I should let people interpret it how they want. I think it’s an important thing with movies where you don’t have to state your actual intention because nobody’s response to it is wrong. I think that’s a good thing to do; you don’t want to have anybody say, ‘No, you’re wrong, you read that wrong.’ It’s better if you have two different interpretations.”

That means it’s up to fans to decide whether Baby got out on parole after five years, or if he’s merely dreaming of embracing Debora again. Wright does note one little touch that makes us think it might not just be a figment of Baby’s imagination. In the final scene, there’s a dreamy rainbow, which you think would add to the fact that the scene doesn’t take place in reality, but Wright reminds us:

“Remember the teller tells him about the Dolly Parton quote? He says ‘Dolly Parton, I like her.’ And she says, ‘Everybody wants happiness, nobody wants pain; but there can’t be a rainbow without a little rain.’ He goes through incarceration to get to the rainbow.”

The scene in question could still be a metaphor as Baby imagines the rainbow he might get after enduring the rain of his prison sentence, but if a sequel is something that Edgar Wright is seriously thinking about doing, he’ll eventually have to decide whether this scene is real or not.

What Can We Expect from Baby Driver 2?

Since the first film seemed to wrap things up rather nicely, albeit with blood spilled and justice served, where would a sequel take Baby? Wright seems to already have an idea, though he doesn’t get too specific:

“Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with Baby Driver there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not the apprentice anymore.”

Does that mean Baby would take it upon himself to live a life of crime as opposed to being obligated to do it as he was the first time by paying back Kevin Spacey for the merchandise he lost before? With Kevin Spacey out of the equation now, that wouldn’t be surprising. After all, he did learn quite a bit about the seedy underworld of crime from working with the boss for so long.

The big question is what could happen that would drive Baby to go back to a life of crime? It didn’t work out for him so well the first time around, so why take the risk again? That’s a question that we’ll have to wait to get the answer for down the road.

In the meantime, Wright lets us imagine a sequence that might be in the sequel that was originally intended for the first movie. Wright explains:

“Before they got to the post office there was this whole scene set to, believe it or not, a song by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. And it’s a really funny and quirky sequence and I really liked it in isolation. But as soon as I tried lifting it out of the movie it made so much more sense. It flowed a lot better without it, basically. If I ever do a sequel, I can just reuse the scene as it was a really good scene, but it seemed to interrupt the flow of tension.”

We’re not sure what specific song would have fueled the scene, so we’ll let you go through Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band’s discography yourself to try and figure it out.

Plus, you can also pass the time by checking out our two-part feature with Edgar Wright talking about 10 films that influenced Baby Driver. You can read about the first five films right here, and the second five films over here.