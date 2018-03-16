The brand new Avengers: Infinity War trailer debuted this morning, and it features a plethora of new footage of Earth’s mightiest heroes and the galaxy’s fiercest guardians coming face-to-face with their greatest threat yet: the Mad Titan known as Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The new trailer gives us a better vibe for how the action plays out in the movie, including showing plenty more footage from the battle in Wakanda, as well as the fight on Thanos’ destroyed homeworld of Titan. But if you were patiently waiting for a shot of Hawkeye, you’ve come to the wrong place.

Let’s dig in with our Avengers Infinity War trailer breakdown.

Our opening shot has New York City upside down, which seems appropriate since that’s what the arrival of the latest threat to Earth’s safety is going to do to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the distance you can see something glowing and coming towards us. It’s very likely that this is the circular Q-Ship (as it’s reportedly called) that appears above the skyline and creates some trouble for our heroes.

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) look up to the sky, the latter suited up in his War Machine suit. However, are they looking up at the arrival of the ship in New York City, perhaps from the old Stark Tower, or from the new Avengers headquarters in upstate New York instead? There might even be a chance that this is a shot from Wakanda since these characters end up there and could be looking to the sky at the Outrider invasion.

During the opening moments leading up to this shot, we hear Zoe Saldana as Gamora say, “The entire time time I knew him, he only ever had one goal: to wipe out half the universe.” It looks like Thanos is on his way to doing so, since he has the Power Stone (purple) that was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy in place on the Infinity Gauntlet in this scene. He’s also decked out in his full armor, and that’s the first time we haven’t seen him sleeveless like he just got done at the space gym.

This isn’t the exact shot from the trailer because the action happens too fast for a decent enough screenshot. But again, we’re wondering how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) gets on the side of this school bus filled with his classmates heading to a field trip without anyone seeing him. After this, he swings off under a bridge and skips across the river, likely heading towards…

There’s that Q-Ship we were talking about before. Most intriguing about this development to me is that considering the placement of this ship, is there really going to be any way that Marvel’s street-level superheroes (aka all of The Defenders) don’t have some kind of big reaction to these events when the time comes? But that’s a conversation for another time.

Eventually that Q-Ship takes off from Earth, and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) chases after it. At first, he’s just using his normal repulsors to rocket after it, but then he activates an even bigger boost so he can keep up with it. Don’t forget that Peter Parker is likely already on that Q-Ship since the Super Bowl spot previously showed him clinging to the side of it as it left the Earth’s atmosphere.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is ready to keep the Infinity Stone in his possession safe. The Eye of Agamotto is the Time Stone (green), and Thanos needs that to complete his universe-balancing collection.

Meanwhile, the Mind Stone (yellow) lies not so safely on the head of Vision (Paul Bettany). It gave the artificial being life, and it also gives him his powers, including a beam he can blast from the stone itself. But if Thanos is going to need that to complete his collection, that doesn’t bode too well for Vision. There might be hope, though.

In an attempt to keep Vision safe from Thanos and his Black Order (after some of them attempted to pull the stone from his head earlier in the movie, as seen in the trailer), Captain America (Chris Evans) enlists the help of Wakanda and their king T’Challa, aka the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). Here’s the proud king standing with the Dora Milaje, including Danai Gurira as Okoye by his side.

It looks like they’ve brought the whole crew with them to Wakanda too. In the back we see Bruce Banner and James Rhodes again, but you can also spot Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Elizabeth Olsen, aka Scarlet Witch. They’ll all be trying to defend Wakanda and protect Vision from Thanos and his army.

Furthermore, it looks like T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is tasked with trying to figure out how to remove the Mind Stone from Vision without killing him. Is it possible? If anyone could figure it out, it would be Shuri.

Meanwhile, back in space, it looks like the Guardians of the Galaxy have returned to Knowhere. Notice that mining vehicle Rocket Raccoon flew around in during the sequence when they had to escape Ronan and his minions? It looks like maybe the place has been abandoned. Or, perhaps more likely, destroyed. Why, you may ask? Well, don’t forget that one of the Infinity Stones was put into the possession of The Collector by Asgard before the Guardians ever tried to sell him the Power Stone. It’s the Reality Stone (red), or the Aether as it was referred to when it appeared in Thor: The Dark World. So they’re probably trying to track it down before Thanos does. But are they too late? It looks pretty dead there.

Over on Titan, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) argues that Tony Stark’s plan to fight Thanos on Titan is good, but it’s pretty dumb. The clashing of these two personalities should be pretty funny. Also, notice that Drax the Destroyer is in this scene on the right, and his literal interpretation of words should be something that Tony Stark makes a smart ass remark that Drax doesn’t get.

Peter Parker is present in this scene too, and the look he gives during this exchange almost has a “Who the fuck is this guy?” vibe. Since he’s pretty loyal to Tony Stark, especially since he built his suit and everything, it’s not likely that he’ll be keen on whatever Star-Lord has to say.