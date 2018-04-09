We’re just about two weeks away from the release of Avengers: Infinity War, and that means more footage from the Marvel Studios sequel will inevitably be surfacing online. We’re not at a point where the footage is getting too spoilery, but a new clip has appeared online that answers one of the questions we had from the last trailer.

In the most recently released trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) swing into action as Spider-Man by hopping outside a school bus while on a field trip with his classmates. The urgency is prompted by the sight of the Q-Ship floating above the skyline of New York City, but it felt like he was throwing caution to the wind and potentially putting his secret identity at risk. But the new Avengers Infinity War Spider-Man clip shows how he’s able to make a quick getaway without anyone noticing.

Watch the Avengers Infinity War Clip

Peter Parker’s trusty best buddy Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) causes a quick distraction for his classmates by calling to attention the very ship that he needs to go investigate. Everyone rushes to the back of the bus, allowing Parker to hop out the window and throw on his mask before swinging off the bus and under the bridge.

While this is a perfectly reasonable and humorous explanation, it seems like Parker creates another risk for himself by hopping outside the bus while traffic is all around him. Though Parker gets his mask on before anyone would be able to see his face, anyone paying attention would likely be able to deduce that Spider-Man is a high school student. Then again, this is New York City, and these people have seen everything, so they probably don’t care about anything out of the ordinary happening unless it’s a giant space ship in the sky.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on April 27, 2018.