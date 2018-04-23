Avengers Infinity War early buzz

It’s all been building to this. Tonight in Hollywood, Marvel Studios hosted the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, the biggest film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. The full review embargo lifts tomorrow, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at what the critics who attended the premiere thought about the film that pits Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the MCU’s biggest Big Bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin). Read on for the first round of Avengers Infinity War early buzz.

It’s been ten years of build-up, and six years since Thanos first appeared in the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. Now the superhero team is facing their greatest challenge yet head on, and it sounds like directors Joe and Anthony Russo managed to craft a massively scaled blockbuster that feels appropriately epic – but it’s not without its share of problems.

Overall, these first reactions seem way more mixed than I thought they’d be. There’s a handful of praise, but way more measured responses than anticipated. It sounds like there are some jaw-dropping moments, but also a few hang-ups as well. Here are the spoiler-free reactions from those lucky enough to attend the world premiere or see an early screening:

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr.Chris HemsworthMark RuffaloChris EvansScarlett Johansson, Benedict CumberbatchDon CheadleTom HollandChadwick BosemanPaul BettanyElizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian StanDanai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Chris PrattDave Bautista, Zoe SaldanaPom KlementieffKaren Gillan, Benedict Wong, Peter DinklageChris PrattCarrie Coon, and Josh Brolin.

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on April 27, 2018.

