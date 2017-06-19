The roster for Avengers: Infinity War seems to get bigger with every news item that comes out of the Marvel film set, but it seems like we can’t even fathom how large it actually is.

Infinity War star and Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson, gave us confirmation of just how many characters are actually in the penultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which has been 10 years and 15 films in the making. Hint: There are a lot.

Johansson stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week to promote her newest film Rough Night, and ended up spilling some deets on the movie she is currently filming, Avengers: Infinity War. Colbert — who is an established Marvel fan, and in another universe is a Marvel character himself — asked her for a small hint or sneak peek at the third Avengers film. After some hemming and hawing, Johansson eventually conceded.

“Alright. I’m in it [and] at one point, I do think that the Infinity Wars — there are 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it. There’s a lot.”

While we hadn’t had a confirmed number before, Johansson’s comments match up with directors Joe and Anthony Russo who have previously teased the appearance of nearly every Marvel hero who has been in the MCU to date — though I’m guessing that’s barring the TV characters.

Of course, even with 60-plus Avengers Infinity War characters lined up, there’s no guarantee they’ll all appear together in one scene, much less one shot. Comic books have become famous for there massive splash pages featuring hundreds upon hundreds of superheroes clamoring for page space, and Captain America: Civil War gave us the closest cinematic version of that with the airport fight scene.

How can Avengers: Infinity War best that?

Well, Johansson said, they can and will.

“In one particular scene, I think there’s 32 — there’s a lot. There’s so many of us. I don’t even know who’s a Marvel character and who’s a crew member, honestly.”

That’s more than twice the number of characters in the Civil War fight scene! (There were 12 including Spider-Man.) I’m guessing that those 30 characters will be our most recognizable superheroes, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy — whose meet-up has already been hyped up for the past few months. Will it be a fight scene against Thanos? A fight scene against each other? Who knows.

Johansson makes the big character number reveal around the 8:20 mark, after she finishes talking about her favorite kinds of wings (yay, late night TV!)

Avengers: Infinity War‘s growing ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

The film hits theaters May 4, 2018, and the fourth Avengers movie, still untitled, opens May 3, 2019.