Welcome to day 37 of “What is the Avengers 4 title?” The still-unannounced title for the forthcoming Marvel film has been irking fans for more than a month now, and yet Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo remain tight-lipped on the matter.

And with nothing to do but wait for Avengers 4 to find out the fates of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters after the ending of Infinity War (oh, and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp, I suppose), we will continue our Avengers 4 Title Watch. In this edition: the Russo Brothers give us the tiniest notion of a hint — and maybe debunk a popular fan theory for the title.

In a conversation with Uproxx, Joe and Anthony Russo gave another hint at that ever-elusive Avengers 4 title:

Is the title of the fourth Avengers ever spoken in Infinity War? Joe Russo: No. Okay, because people have been looking for clues in the dialogue. Anthony Russo: It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded…

While this may seem like a pretty terse non-answer, it actually tells us a lot about the Avengers 4 title. Namely, that it’s probably not “Avengers: Endgame,” which is the predominant theory floating around the interwebs at the moment. The title, which is based on a rather on-the-nose line from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) where he declares “This is the endgame,” would have given the Avengers sequel a nice, ominous ring, but it looks like we can cross that one out thanks to Joe Russo. And there goes my prevailing theory that Avengers 4 would be called “Avengers: WHY is Gamora.”

The Russo brothers also teased to ComicBook.com that, “The actual title is The Avengers: Almost Forever.” (That’s a joke.) But in all seriousness, Joe Russo ruled out any comics-based titles like “The Infinity Gauntlet, saying that they would be breaking new ground for the fourth Avengers:

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it. I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

