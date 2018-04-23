Directors Anthony & Joe Russo are making the publicity rounds to discuss Avengers: Infinity War, and while these promotional interviews aren’t giving up much in the way of information about the movie, there was some discussion about what to expect when it comes to Avengers 4. For example, even though the directing duo is still trying to get together a first cut for Avengers 4, they already think it will be longer than Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is already around two and a half hours long, so could we be looking at the first Marvel movie that reaches three hours in length, or will Disney keep the Russo brothers from having a movie that long? The directors responded to Collider‘s line of questioning on the matter:

Anthony Russo: To their credit, we’ve never gotten a time mandate from them. Joe Russo: I’ll say it could easily be a three-hour film, but I think we’re very hard on the material. We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure we’ll squeeze it. Anthony: We have a whole year of work left on that movie. Joe: I do think it’ll be longer than Avengers 3. Anthony: But it’s clearly impossible to say at this point.

As you can see, Anthony and Joe Russo are going back and forth, somewhat negating what the other says. They’re not doing it on purpose, it’s just the natural relationship they have as collaborators, which explains why they work so well together as filmmakers.

It should be noted, as Anthony Russo says above, we’re still very far out from Avengers 4. In fact, the co-director even went out of his way to say that their first cut of Avengers 4 isn’t even complete yet. They have footage put together in the editing room, but he was adamant that what they have isn’t a working cut of the movie yet. So while it might be a fair estimation that Avengers 4 is longer than Infinity War, it’s a little too early to say that definitively.

What About That Avengers 4 Title?

We already know that the title for Avengers 4 won’t be revealed for a long time after Infinity War hits theaters to avoid any possible spoilers. That’s generating quite a lot of hype for what that means for The Avengers, especially with a whole history of comic book titles providing a possible frame of reference for where the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be going next. But Kevin Feige thinks that the excitement about that title isn’t doing them any favors. He told IGN in a recent interview:

“It’s gotten entirely out of hand, and now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be.”

So get ready for Avengers 4: Citizens on Patrol, hitting theaters on May 3, 2019.