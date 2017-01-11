Not many people pay attention to commercials on TV anymore, mostly because we’re either streaming content with limited to no commercials, or we’re just watching stuff on our DVR that just allows us to fast forward through them. But while watching the Golden Globes live this past weekend, a recent ad from AT&T caught my eyes (actually, my ears first) because it mashed up a ton of movies and TV shows.

In a new AT&T advertisement promoting the ability to watch a plethora of movies and TV shows on demand from your phone, you’ll find references to Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Game of Thrones, Knight Rider, Cheers, Rocky, Breaking Bad, Sex and the City, Seinfeld, Sesame Street and more.

Watch the AT&T Everywhere commercial after the jump.

Cameos include David Hasselhoff driving KITT from Knight Rider, everyone’s favorite big bird Big Bird, and Cheers stars John Ratzenberger and George Wendt. Plus, there’s also the DeLorean time machine, a bus full of Wildlings from Game of Thrones, the mobile meth lab from Breaking Bad and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, as well as the famous pirate shirt from Seinfeld.

It’s a fun way for AT&T to push their new service that lets users stream live and recorded DirecTV content across their mobile devices without it counting against their data caps. Plus, it’s pretty much the only way we’ll see the DeLorean time machine flying in the same frame as the walking Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, unless some kind of desperate deal is struck between Sony Pictures and Universal.

Fun Fact: The commercial’s director of photography was Matthew Libatique, who did the cinematography for movies such as Iron Man and Black Swan.