Just over a week ago, we featured a round-up of some fantastic new artwork from Hero Complex Gallery that debuted at New York Comic-Con 2017. One of our favorites was a new piece from Ape Meets Girl (aka Kevin M. Wilson) paying tribute to Joe Dante‘s horror comedy Gremlins, and now we can offer you a much closer look at the print to see how much detail went into it for all you movie and TV nerds out there.

The Gremlins print by Ape Meets Girl is called “The Old Curiosity Shop,” named for the hole-in-the-wall antique market where inventor Randall Peltzer comes into possession of a mysterious creature called a Mogwai. While the shop in the movie was full of random antique goods from around the world, the shop as depicted in the Ape Meets Girl Gremlins print is full of Easter eggs from your favorite movies and TV show. There are 84 altogether, and not only can we can help you spot every single one of them, but we have high-resolution images and an answer key that make them infinitely easier to spot.

First of all, for those who haven’t seen the Gremlins print, here’s the regular (left) and the variant:

Unfortunately, if you want to pick up one of these prints, it’s too late. They’re already sold out from Hero Complex Gallery and if you really want one, you’ll have to hit up the secondary market. But you can still have fun figuring out all 84 of the Easter eggs on display in the shop. Go ahead and zoom in around the shop and see what familiar items you can find.

Just at a quick glance, we see the painting of Vigo the Carpathain from Ghostbusters II, Freddy Krueger’s bladed glove from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wilson the volleyball from Cast Away, the Handbook for the Recently Deceased from Beetlejuice, a canister of ooze from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the totem top from Inception, a Zoltar machine from Big and much more.

Look around at the high-resolution images to see what else you can find. Then take a look at the high-resolution answer key below to see if you figured them all out.