If you’re still reeling from the downright depressing ending of Avengers: Infinity War, here’s some light-heartedness to cheer you up. A new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer has arrived, loaded with jokes, action, and definitely not a bunch of scenes of heroes dying en masse.

I have a feeling that Marvel is counting on Ant-Man and the Wasp to be a bit of a palate cleansers following the doom-and-gloom meal that was Avengers: Infinity War. The new Ant-Man sequel is actually set before the events of Infinity War, which frees it up a bit to be its own story and not worry too much about the big, shocking reveals from the latest Avengers film. The new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer below certainly looks free of the angst from Infinity War. See for yourself.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

I have to wonder how many people are going to go into Ant-Man and the Wasp assuming it takes place after the events of Infinity War, and how many of those same people are going to be very upset when they find out it doesn’t. I’m sure the marketing will do its best to sell the film as a prequel, of sorts. But the marketing for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story did the same thing, and plenty of people still went into that film thinking it was set after The Force Awakens.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, and finds Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, struggling to be both a super hero and a father. Soon, Scott is back with Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), aka the Wasp, on an all-new mission. At some point, Michelle Pfeiffer gets involved, which is a plus.

All things considered, this is a pretty good trailer. But no new Ant-Man trailer will ever top this.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters July 6, 2018.