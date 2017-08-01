After making the big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that Michelle Pfeiffer was joining the cast of the Marvel Studios sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, an official press release has announced the start of production down in Atlanta, Georgia. Director Peyton Reed also tweeted out the new logo, seen above.

Shooting has commenced on Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will bring Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang, a reformed criminal who took on the superhero mantle, along with Evangeline Lilly playing Hope Van Dyne, his partner in heroics known as The Wasp. Find out who else will be joining the Marvel heroes in the movie, and check out the official synopsis down below.

Here is the Ant-Man and the Wasp teaser video announcing the start of production:

I wish this was the video that played at Hall H in Comic-Con, which had Paul Rudd and Michael Peña hilariously recap the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order to convince Michelle Pfeiffer to join the movie. Maybe they’ll release it at some point down the road. Anyway…

Michael Douglas will be reprising his role as Hank Pym, the creator of the technology that allows Ant-Man to shrink down to the size of an insect (and occasionally grow to the size of a giant), not to mention a former hero in his own right. Michelle Pfeiffer has joined the cast as his wife Janet Van Dyne, who once fought beside him as The Wasp and was believed to be lost to the quantum realm after going sub atomic in order to defuse a bomb.

Furthermore, Scott Lang will be reunited with his adorable daughter, played by Abby Ryder Forston, who was seen giving a tiny version of Ant-Man a piggy back ride in concept art that was shown during the film’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Judy Greer will also be back as Scott’s ex-wife, and Bobby Cannavale as her new husband. Scott’s old crime buddies played by the scene-stealing Michael Peña, Tip “T.I.” Harris and David Dastmalchian are coming back too.

Otherwise, new cast members include Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Forster, who will become the villain known as Goliath, and Randall Park as SHIELD agent Jimmy Woo. Meanwhile, Hannah John-Kamen has the role of Ghost, a character who was male in the comics and had powers rooted in technology, including stealth abilities and various kinds of high-tech weaponry. Finally, Walton Goggins is playing Sonny Burch, who is the chairman of a weapons designer firm Cross Technologies in the comi , and is presumably playing a similar role in the sequel since that’s the company that was at the center of the original movie.

As for the official synopsis, it doesn’t reveal much about the story, but here you go:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

As you can see there’s nothing specific there, but since this movie is the first movie that will follow Avengers: Infinity War, it’s probably a safe bet that whatever happens in this movie will be impacted by the events of the superhero ensemble sequel that comes before it.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is back behind the camera with a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, and Paul Rudd. For more information about the creative team, check out the full press release below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

BURBANK, CALIF. (August 1, 2017)—Marvel Studios announced today that production has begun on “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” starring Paul Rudd (“Captain America: Civil War,” “The Fundamentals of Caring”), Evangeline Lilly (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “Lost”), Michael Peña (“The Martian,” “Fury”) and Academy Award® winner Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra,” “Wall Street”), who all return to the roles they originated in the 2015 box office hit “Ant-Man.” Bobby Cannavale (“Vinyl,” “Chef”), Judy Greer (“War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Wilson”), Abby Ryder Fortson (“Togetherness,” “Transparent”), Tip “T.I.” Harris (“Sleepless,” “Get Hard”) and David Dastmalchian (“Twin Peaks,” “The Belko Experiment”) also reprise their supporting roles.

The highly-anticipated follow-up welcomes Academy Award® nominees Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies,” upcoming “Murder on the Orient Express”) and Laurence Fishburne (“John Wick: Chapter 2,” “The Matrix”), along with Hannah John-Kamen (“Black Mirror,” “Ready Player One”), Walton Goggins (“Vice Principals,” “Six”) and Randall Park (“Veep,” “Fresh Off the Boat”) to the ensemble cast.

“Ant-Man” director Peyton Reed (“Yes Man,” “The Break-Up”) returns to helm Marvel Studios’ action-adventure from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, and Paul Rudd. The film, which opens in U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018, will be filmed in Atlanta and San Francisco.

Marvel Studios’’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp” is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

The director’s creative brain trust includes Academy Award®-nominated director of photography Dante Spinotti (“L.A. Confidential”), production designer Shepherd Frankel (“Ant-Man”), costume designer Louise Frogley (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), visuals effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti (“Doctor Strange”) and seven-time Academy Award® nominee, special effects supervisor Dan Sudick (“Captain America: Civil War”).

