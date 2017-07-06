Lowell Dean‘s 2014 Canadian horror comedy WolfCop, which focused on an alcoholic police officer who turns into a werewolf, apparently performed well enough to warrant a sequel. In keeping with the movie’s tongue-in-cheek approach to…well, just about everything, the second film in the series is called Another WolfCop, and its trailer and poster highlight the fact that it’s providing more of what fans wanted from the first movie.



Another WolfCop trailer

Yep, that was director/actor Kevin Smith making an appearance drinking something called “chicken milk” for some reason. Maybe Smith made friends with these guys while he was in Canada shooting Yoga Hosers? Who knows.

I missed the boat on the original WolfCop, but after checking out its trailer (which we wrote about back in April of 2014), it’s clear that the film wouldn’t exist without predecessors like Grindhouse, Machete, and Hobo with a Shotgun that brought the exploitation genre back to the forefront and introduced a whole new generation of audiences to the over-the-top stylings of modern filmmakers trying to recapture the kinds of drive-in gore that were filling theaters during the 1970s. It seems like the production placed high value – and most of its budget – on practical makeup and special effects for its werewolf transformation and WolfCop costume. From what we see here, the sequel definitely shares that love of practical effects.

Take a look at the film’s poster, designed by TheDudeDesigns (it’s probably not a coincidence that this is the same organization that created the Hobo with a Shotgun poster):

That’s a riff on the poster for the Sylvester Stallone cop movie Cobra, complete with the character chewing on a match. And with a tagline like that, I expect there will be plenty of meta jokes here about Another WolfCop being a sequel. Let’s just hope they’re all better than that awful Zumba joke that Smith delivers at the end of the trailer.

The sequel continues the adventures of a police officer with the clever name of Lou Garou; the “loup-garou” or “rougarou” is a French term for “werewolf.” Leo Fafard, Amy Matysio, Jonathan Cherry, Laura Abramsen, Yannick Bisson, Jessica Hinkson, and Serena Miller star.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Alcoholic werewolf cop Lou Garou springs into action when an eccentric businessman with evil intentions seduces Woodhaven’s residents with a new brewery and hockey team in this outrageous horror-comedy sequel.

Another WolfCop will screen at the 2017 Fantasia Film Festival on July 29, 2017 before (presumably) making its way to the home video market later this year.