The original Animaniacs had play or pay contracts, but Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation have just struck a new deal for the Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko and the Warner sister Dot to return on Hulu.

A press release has announced that the brand new version of Animaniacs has been give a straight-to-series order for two seasons, marking the first Hulu Original program being geared towards families.

Executive producer Steven Spielberg will be back on the Animaniacs reboot in the same capacity along with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series president Sam Register, and Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. If you’re not familiar with the animated series that first aired on the FOX network and later on The WB in the 1990s, here’s how the official press release describes the series:

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground.

The new iteration of Animaniacs will also have fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain returning to make appearances in each episode. The lab rat duo was always trying to take over the world, only to have their plans thwarted each and every time. They eventually got their own spin-off outside of Animaniacs because they were so popular, but it’s nice to have the characters going back to their roots. However, I’m still wondering what the animation style is going to be like and if the humor will work for adults and children as well as the original series did.

What’s not clear is if other recurring characters will be returning for this series revival. Animaniacs also used to feature recurring characters with their own side shorts like Slappy Squirrel and her nephew Skippy Squirrel, Rita and Runt, Buttons and Mindy, Chicken Boo, Flavio and Marita, Katie Ka-Boom and the trio of mafia-inspired piegeons known as The Goodfeathers.

Thankfully, even if the new Animaniacs doesn’t include those characters, fans will be able to enjoy all of them from the old episodes. The new deal with Hulu includes the exclusive streaming rights to all 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, as well as Pinky and the Brain, the subsequent Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, and every episode of Tiny Toon Adventures. Those are all available starting today.

As for the new Animaniacs, those episodes won’t hit Hulu until sometime in 2020. As soon as we get any details about the voice cast or any other details about the show’s revival, we’ll let you know.

For more details, you can check out the full press release below: