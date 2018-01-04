‘Animaniacs’ Revival Gets a Two Season Order at Hulu
Posted on Thursday, January 4th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
The original Animaniacs had play or pay contracts, but Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation have just struck a new deal for the Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko and the Warner sister Dot to return on Hulu.
A press release has announced that the brand new version of Animaniacs has been give a straight-to-series order for two seasons, marking the first Hulu Original program being geared towards families.
Executive producer Steven Spielberg will be back on the Animaniacs reboot in the same capacity along with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series president Sam Register, and Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. If you’re not familiar with the animated series that first aired on the FOX network and later on The WB in the 1990s, here’s how the official press release describes the series:
The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground.
The new iteration of Animaniacs will also have fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain returning to make appearances in each episode. The lab rat duo was always trying to take over the world, only to have their plans thwarted each and every time. They eventually got their own spin-off outside of Animaniacs because they were so popular, but it’s nice to have the characters going back to their roots. However, I’m still wondering what the animation style is going to be like and if the humor will work for adults and children as well as the original series did.
What’s not clear is if other recurring characters will be returning for this series revival. Animaniacs also used to feature recurring characters with their own side shorts like Slappy Squirrel and her nephew Skippy Squirrel, Rita and Runt, Buttons and Mindy, Chicken Boo, Flavio and Marita, Katie Ka-Boom and the trio of mafia-inspired piegeons known as The Goodfeathers.
Thankfully, even if the new Animaniacs doesn’t include those characters, fans will be able to enjoy all of them from the old episodes. The new deal with Hulu includes the exclusive streaming rights to all 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, as well as Pinky and the Brain, the subsequent Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, and every episode of Tiny Toon Adventures. Those are all available starting today.
As for the new Animaniacs, those episodes won’t hit Hulu until sometime in 2020. As soon as we get any details about the voice cast or any other details about the show’s revival, we’ll let you know.
For more details, you can check out the full press release below:
SANTA MONICA, CA (January 4, 2018) – Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation today announced a new deal to create and premiere a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon franchise Animaniacs. Under the two-season straight-to-series order, Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. The series marks the first Hulu Original made for families, and with the legacy of these beloved characters, is intended to provide a co-viewing opportunity and experience for families to enjoy together. New episodes are set to premiere on the premium streaming service in 2020.
In addition to announcing the new series, Hulu and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution also inked a new pact that makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to the complete library of all 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, as well as Pinky and the Brain, the subsequent Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, and the complete Tiny Toon Adventures collection. As of today, Hulu subscribers can watch, catch up and relive their favorite moments from the original series with the whole family.
“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” said Craig Erwich, SVP of Content, Hulu. “Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the #1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”
“I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu,” said Executive Producer Steven Spielberg. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal.”
“Yakko, Wakko and Dot have been waiting impatiently inside the water tower, and now their hilarious brand of animated chaos will be unleashed — again! We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Amblin and Hulu for new episodes of Animaniacs, filled with endless laughs — and ongoing plots for world domination by Pinky and the Brain,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. “Parents who grew up with the cartoon now have new episodes to share with their own families.”
The original Animaniacs made its television debut in 1993 and went on to become one of the most popular animated series for children. Since its premiere, the series has launched spin-offs and characters including Pinky and the Brain, and has set the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for any animated series, winning three times.
With its balance of humor, education and pop culture references, Animaniacs also garnered a large adult fan following. Award-winning songs including “Yakko’s World” and “Wakko’s America” continue to educate audiences and remain fan favorites among both adults and children, and the series continues to remain popular among online fanbases.
The new show will become the first Hulu Original Series for families and will join the Hulu Kids library alongside full libraries of exclusive kids programming including Teen Titans Go!, Curious George, The Powerpuff Girls, Doozers, Adventure Time, Doc McStuffins, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more.
Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.