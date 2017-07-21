Here it is, the news you’ve been waiting for since Ryan Murphy announced that the next season of American Horror Story would be inspired by the 2016 presidential election. The American Horror Story Season 7 title is…Cult.

Which raises a lot of questions about what 2016 election Murphy was watching. But at least he’ll have the newly-announced cast member and number one Hillary Clinton fan Lena Dunham to help him with the newest season of the FX anthology series.

The title was announced at the American Horror Story event at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, which consisted of a lights display and images of horrific clowns projected over water.

Murphy tweeted confirmation of the title soon after. Along with the reveal, FX unveiled a a new website that showed a video of creepy clowns in what looked like a satanic ritualistic circle. The video was titled “Week One,” and lists seven total weeks, the rest of which are locked. Users who go to the site are prompted to go the show’s Facebook, which will provide exclusive American Horror Story content ahead of Season 7.

Murphy had been teasing the title for weeks with cryptic clues on his Instagram and Twitter. However, outside of the title, little is known about the seventh season except for its returning cast and a newly announced cast member: Lena Dunham.

Murphy announced that the Girls star would be joining the cast on Wednesday.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Not much else is known about Dunham’s role in the season, though her enthusiastic campaigning for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election may factor into her part. I would not be surprised if she was playing some fictionalized version of herself who raises a cult to influence the election. Because that’s the kind of show Ryan Murphy would make.

Other cast members confirmed for American Horror Story: Cult include returning Murphy devotees Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as franchise newcomers Billie Lourd (making her American Horror Story debut after working with Murphy on Scream Queens), and Billy Eichner.

American Horror Story: Cult will premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 5.