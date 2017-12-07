Good news for Apple TV users who long for the warm embrace of Amazon Prime Video: six months after Apple CEO Tim Cook assured users it would happen, Amazon Prime Video is now available on Apple TV. Yes, that’s correct: Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV is finally a reality. This decision will hopefully end a feud between Apple and Amazon, with Amazon refusing to sell Apple’s streaming box unless Apple TV made Prime Video available.

As streaming becomes more and more prevalent, more and more options to stream content become available. One of the more popular streaming delivery systems is Apple TV. Netflix, HULU and more have been available to stream on Apple TV, but up until recently, Amazon Prime Video was missing in action. Those days are over: Amazon Prime Video, which has a pretty great selection of titles and a very poor interface to find them, is now available on Apple TV, per The Verge. Consumers rejoice!

Six months ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook assured Apple TV users that Amazon Prime Video would be coming “later this year.” There was even a tweet from the official Prime Video Twitter account to confirm it:

You asked (a lot). We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year. — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 5, 2017

This news will likely end a long-standing feud between Apple and Amazon, two companies that have more money than you will ever see in your life, so you probably shouldn’t worry too much about their feuds. That said, Amazon stopped selling Apple TV back in 2015 strictly because of Apple TV’s lack of a Prime Video app. Up until now, you could only use Prime Video with Apple TV via a wireless AirPlay connection, but now that those days are over you can just delete AirPlay. Or I guess hold onto it for some other reason.

Back at a 2016 Code Conference, Amazon CEO and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos said, “We want our player, our Prime Video player, to be on the device, and we want it to be on the device with acceptable business terms…And if you can’t, then we don’t want to sell it to our customers, because they’re going to be buying it thinking they can watch Prime Video and then they’re going to be disappointed. And they’re going to return it.”

Now everyone can take a deep breath and relax: Amazon Prime Video is only a button click away on your Apple TV device. And if you’re still not satisfied, well, I suppose you could just go out and buy a Roku.