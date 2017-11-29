Ridley Scott is not messing around. After an All the Money in the World TV spot arrived earlier today giving us our first glimpse of Christopher Plummer replacing fired actor Kevin Spacey, a brand new full trailer just dropped with even more new Plummer footage. Scott has seemingly defied the odds and managed to quickly alter his already completed film, just in time to maintain its established release date. The new All the Money in the World trailer is below.

As we reported earlier with the arrival of a new TV spot, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World is a film going through some major changes. Scott had already completely finished the film and was on track to have it hit its late December release date when news broke involving sexual misconduct allegations levied against co-star Kevin Spacey. Rather than release the film with Spacey still attached, Scott decided to do something unprecedented: he recast Spacey’s role with Christopher Plummer, called back the cast and crew, and reshot all of Spacey’s scenes. And now there’s a brand new trailer that reveals the fruits of his labor.

All the Money in the World trailer

Just like the new TV spot, the editing here is seamless, in that there’s no indication that Plummer’s inclusion into the film stands out from the rest of the footage. Earlier today, the first trailer for the film featuring Spacey was still available on the Sony Pictures YouTube channel, but it has since been removed. You can still watch it here for now. While this entire endeavor of replacing Spacey with Plummer might seem hectic and daunting, the choice seemed clear to Scott. In a new interview with EW, the filmmaker said, “I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

Once you get beyond the news of Plummer replacing Spacey, the first thing you might notice is that this is a pretty exciting trailer. The first trailer for the film seemed rather drab, and the pounds of makeup slathered onto Spacey to make him look old was distracting. In sharp contrast, this new All the Money in the World trailer is fast-paced, and Plummer is a much more natural fit.

All the Money in the World will hit theaters December 22, 2017. The official synopsis is below.