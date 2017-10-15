After the surprise hit of The Shallows, Blake Lively is stretching her dramatic chops, starring as a blind woman who undergoes surgery to regain her sight, only to better see the cracks in her marriage.

Jason Clarke co-stars as her turmoiled husband in All I See Is You, the newest movie from World War Z director Marc Forster.

Watch the All I See Is You Trailer

A psycho-sexual drama with an impressively tense trailer, All I See Is You follows Lively’s Gina, who recovers from eye surgery after a lifetime of blindness due to an accident as a child. Her loving husband James (Clarke) is at first overjoyed at her newfound sight, but becomes troubled at her growing independence and promiscuity.

“It’s different than I expected,” Gina says hesitantly in the trailer, which sets All I See Is You off on a downward spiral of paranoia and suspense, with rapid shots of Gina swimming, dressing more scantily, and dyeing her hair, all set to a soundtrack of slowly swelling classical music.

“Keep your eyes open,” Gina’s doctor says, as the trailer ominously ends after brief flashes of violence, sex, and disturbing eye imagery. This movie is not one for those who suffer from ommetaphobia. The trailer sometimes feels similar to the harrowing style of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Killing of a Sacred Deer, but it probably won’t have quite the punch of that acclaimed arthouse film.

All I See Is You premiered back in 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received lukewarm reviews and now boasts a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety calls it “a handsomely imagined, if somewhat grungily executed drama,” while The Hollywood Reporter says the film is a “toothless” and “wet psychodrama.” It doesn’t sound like a hugely successful dramatic breakthrough for genre film director Forster, nor a worthy follow-up to Blake Lively’s kitschy performance in The Shallows.

Here is the synopsis for All I See Is You:

Gina is a beautiful young woman who’s still haunted by the accident that took her sight years earlier. Living in Bangkok with her husband, James, she undergoes a cutting-edge operation that restores the vision to her right eye. Now that Gina can see again, she slowly starts to realize that her newfound independence makes James feel jealous, threatened and insecure.

All I See Is You is set to open in theaters on October 27, 2017.