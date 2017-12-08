James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez make very different kinds of movies, which makes their collaboration on Alita: Battle Angel all the more intriguing. After years of delays, Cameron left the director’s chair on this big-budget adaptation of the Japanese manga, opting instead to produce while Rodriguez stepped behind the camera.

But what does a film directed by Robert Rodriguez, known for his scrappy and energetic experiments, and produced by Cameron, known for pushing the boundaries of film technology forward to produce slick and glossy blockbusters, look like? The first Alita: Battle Angel trailer is here to show us.

Alita: Battle Angel Trailer

Based on the manga series Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro, the film follows a scientist (Christoph Waltz) who discovers a wrecked cyborg named Alita (Rosa Salazar) and decides to repair her and take her under his wing as a surrogate daughter. Naturally, all of this happens in the distant future, a dystopia where the powerful have retreated to the skies and left the poor down on a ruined Earth.

While every conversation about Alita: Battle Angel begins with “Isn’t it crazy that James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are making a movie together?”, the two have more in common than you’d think. After all, got their start by pulling themselves up by their bootstraps and making well-regarded movies (The Terminator and El Mariachi) for pennies. After all, both have stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to technology, with Rodriguez embracing digital video before everyone else and Cameron advancing all kinds of tech to get his movies made.

And now, both have something to prove: Rodriguez hasn’t made anything truly exciting in a decade and Cameron appears to be permanently stuck in Avatar-land. Alita: Battle Angel is a chance for both filmmakers to remind us that they’re pioneers with the power to shake the industry. I hope they both rise to the occasion.

Alita: Battle Angels is also produced by frequent Cameron collaborator Jon Landau. Cameron wrote the screenplay with Laeta Kalogridis. In addition to Salazar and Waltz, the cast includes Mahershala Ali, Keean Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jackie Earle Haley. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 20, 2018.

