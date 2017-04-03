This year brings a new Alien film to the big screen, with Ridley Scott directing yet another installment of the franchise he began back in 1979 (and has had plenty of ups and downs in the years since). Alien: Covenant will hopefully bring the franchise from the slight slump that came with the prequel Prometheus, especially with as many as four more movies potentially in the works.

Hyping up the release of Alien: Covenant, we have a new batch of TV spots that feature some snippets of new footage from the sequel. In addition, fans who celebrated the newly named Alien Day on April 26 last year will be able to enjoy another 24-hour celebration of the film franchise this year. There will be a live streaming event, an interactive trivia challenge, worldwide screenings, all-new product launches, special reveals and more.

Find out about the Alien Day 2017 details and watch some new TV spots below.

First, here’s the three new Alien: Covenant TV spots:

There are a couple terrifying new shots of both the traditional and new xenomorphs that will be killing most of the Covenant crew one-by-one. For a better glimpse at the carnage, you can check out the red band version of the most recent theatrical trailer right here. But for now, let’s get to the Alien Day 2017 information.

Alien Day 2017

April 26 has once again been declared Alien Day this year, inspired by the planet LV-426 from the original Alien and Aliens. There will be an entire day of celebrations that will help hype audiences up for Alien: Covenant.

Alien Day livestreaming event at Fox Studios in Los Angeles : Beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on all Alien social channels and on the newly launched Alien Universe Hub (AlienUniverse.com), fans can interact with the cast via a question and answer session as well as view multiple behind-the-scenes segments highlighting the making of Alien: Covenant.

: Beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on all Alien social channels and on the newly launched Alien Universe Hub (AlienUniverse.com), fans can interact with the cast via a question and answer session as well as view multiple behind-the-scenes segments highlighting the making of Alien: Covenant. Global One-Night Screening Event – Screenings of Ridley Scott’s original 1979 Alien starring Sigourney Weaver and his 2012 follow-up Prometheus will be held across the globe on Alien Day. At participating RPX Regal Cinema U.S. theaters and worldwide partners, fans can watch these sci-fi thrillers and be treated with exclusive content from Alien: Covenant and a one-of-a-kind commemorative item. Participating locations will be listed on AlienUniverse.com.

– Screenings of Ridley Scott’s original 1979 Alien starring Sigourney Weaver and his 2012 follow-up Prometheus will be held across the globe on Alien Day. At participating RPX Regal Cinema U.S. theaters and worldwide partners, fans can watch these sci-fi thrillers and be treated with exclusive content from Alien: Covenant and a one-of-a-kind commemorative item. Participating locations will be listed on AlienUniverse.com. The “MU/TH/UR of all Alien Trivia Challenges” : Returning for only 24 hours on AlienUniverse.com, Fox will unveil a new quiz every 4 hours and 26 minutes. Fans will answer a series of rapid-fire questions for a chance to win a VIP trip to Ridley Scott’s upcoming Imprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and incredible prizes.

: Returning for only 24 hours on AlienUniverse.com, Fox will unveil a new quiz every 4 hours and 26 minutes. Fans will answer a series of rapid-fire questions for a chance to win a VIP trip to Ridley Scott’s upcoming Imprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and incredible prizes. Fan Art Contest: Submissions for a Fan Art Contest are now open at AlienUniverse.com. The chosen artwork will be transformed into a limited edition t-shirt premium available with the purchase of the Alien: Covenant Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD, exclusively at Wal-Mart stores and Walmart.com. Pre-order will start on May 19.

In addition, leading up to the release of Alien: Covenant, there will be new products tied to the Alien franchise coming from companies like Dark Horse Comics, Audible, Titan, NECA, Hallmark, PPW Toys, Cool Props and Funko.

Alien: Covenant arrives on May 19, 2017.