In addition to the terrifying Xenomorphs that kill off countless characters across the franchise, the Alien films are also known for introducing advanced android characters that can be nearly indistinguishable from humans. Alien: Covenant is no different as we’ll be meeting Walter, the next generation of the android David from Prometheus.

To introduce audiences to the new advanced android, 20th Century Fox has released a viral ad for Walter (played by Michael Fassbender) in the style of an advertisement that you might see for the latest Apple product, complete with some familiar fonts. Ridley Scott‘s son Luke Scott (Morgan) directed the ad, and it’s honest kind-of haunting.



Our own Jacob Hall visited the set of Alien: Covenant last year, where we learned a lot about the latest presumably doomed mission of the Weyland-Yutani corporation, including details on Michael Fassbender’s new android.

The android David resulted in some backlash (because he was totally creepy and weird), so Walter has been created without human emotions. This makes him a little more stilted than his previous version, unable to understand the concept of being friends with Kathertine Waterson‘s character Daniels. Fassbender himself described him as being somewhat similar to Spock, though even less personable since Walter is seen as a tool by the rest of the crew, with many of them taking no consideration of him being anything like a person.

If you want to know more about Walter, there’s a whole viral site that has been set up as if Walter was a real product that you could buy. You can even reserve your own unit, and you’ll get an e-mail that gives you a confirmation code, promising that Walter will be ready for delivery sometime in April. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Fox is going to send any swag for signing up, but they’ll probably have some interactive site where you can create your own Walter.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien: Covenant arrives on May 19, 2017. Footage from the film is screening at SXSW, so we’ll be back with a full report on that.

And if you’re at SXSW, keep an eye out for this poster, which you might be able to get your hands on:

For those curious, here’s the full press release about Walter: