“Meet me in Montauk.” Anyone who loves Michael Gondry‘s magnificent Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind knows how important that single piece of dialogue is when it’s whispered into Jim Carrey‘s ear by Kate Winslet, and next month fans will have the opportunity to meet in Montauk themselves for an unbelievable, special screening of the film in honor of Focus Features’ 15th anniversary.

Alamo Drafthouse has announced “Meet Me in Montauk,” a celebration of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind featuring a screening of the film in Montauk, outdoors, on the beach, in bed. And that’s just one part of this day-long celebration. Find out more about the Alamo Drafthouse Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind screening below.

Here’s the trailer for the Alamo Drafthouse Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind screening:

The special event will be happening on August 12, and along with with aforementioned screening, attendees will participate in a tour of the various filming locations, each with photo ops and beach activities. After that, as the stars come out, fans will head to Gurney’s Resort where they can watch the film snuggled comfortably in a bed provided by Casper mattresses. Just make sure you don’t get caught doing what Joel was doing in that bed in the movie. Plus, everyone will get a replica of Clementine’s iconic orange hoodie from the movie.

Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse V.P. of Special Events says, “For devoted fans like myself, I can’t think of any better way to experience director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s magnum opus on love, memory, and loss.”

If you want to attend this screening, tickets will go on sale at a random time next Friday, August 4. You’ll have to stay tuned to the Birth.Movies.Death Twitter account (@bmoviesd) to find out when. Seating for this event is “super limited” so if you have any desire to attend this screening, you’ll want to act fast.

For those who can’t make it to “Meet Me in Montauk,” there’s some good news. This is just the beginning of Alamo’s “Maverick Cinema” programming spotlight that will be rolling out to Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. There will be plenty of events coming to Alamo locations with special screenings of movies like Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Brick, Lost in Translation, Moonrise Kingdom and yes, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Stay tuned to find out more about those upcoming events as they are announced.