If you thought The Perfect Storm was intense, wait until you get a load of this.

In a new survival thriller called Adrift, Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play a real-life couple caught in what would become the largest storm to ever hit the Pacific Ocean. Check out the jaw-dropping first trailer below.

Adrift Trailer

Adrift comes from Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur, who previously directed movies like Contraband and 2 Guns. He also directed 2015’s Everest, so he already has some experience dealing with true-life survival stories. All of those movies are fine – serviceable, sturdy projects that keep their heads down and get the job done. Adrift looks like it has the potential to be something special: a daring true story with an emotional core.

Woodley was absolutely terrific in The Spectacular Now, an indie romance that really put her on my radar. Since then, she’s been caught up in the Divergent film franchise, but that’s finally limped to a close, and she bounced back last year with HBO’s Big Little Lies. Adrift looks like another solid performance from her; judging from the trailer, it appears as if she radiates empathy and tenacity in equal measure here.

Claflin is one of those blandly handsome, largely interchangeable foreign hunks who have popped up in franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Hunger Games, and Snow White and the Huntsman. But he’s also balanced those big budget affairs with small romances like Me Before You and Love, Rosie. Adrift seems like a good fit for him.

This movie looks like a mix between The Mountain Between Us (another true-life survival tale from STX Entertainment) and J.C. Chandor’s Robert Redford-starring indie All is Lost. Sure, it may end up being cheesy, but this trailer looks good to me, so I’m in.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Starring Shailene Woodley (Fault in Our Stars, Divergent films) and Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games films), ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads them first to love, and then to the adventure of a lifetime. As the two avid sailors set out on a journey across the ocean, Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn’t anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. ADRIFT is the unforgettable story about the resilience of the human spirit and the transcendent power of love.

Adrift swims into theaters on June 1, 2018.