a wrinkle in time movie

If you’re not following director Ava DuVernay on Twitter, you’re missing out – few filmmakers are as generous and enlightening on their social media. The extraordinarily talented director of Selma and 13th just wrapped production on her big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s science fiction adventure A Wrinkle in Time and she took to Twitter to celebrate, honoring her cast and crew while sharing a whole bunch of A Wrinkle In Time movie photos from the set.

A Wrinkle In Time Movie Photos

A Wrinkle in Time feels like a big deal for a number of reasons. First of all, L’Engle’s beloved 1962 novel has never been given the proper cinematic treatment (although it was adapted into a TV movie in 2003). Second, the thought of someone as skilled behind the camera as DuVernay trying her hand at a big Hollywood blockbuster is just plain and exciting. And finally, A Wrinkle in Time is the first $100 million movie to be directed by a woman of color, which is the kind of precedent that matters. It remains to be seen how the final film will look and feel, but DuVernay’s touch can already be seen in these images, which showcase one of the most diverse casts ever assembled for a movie of this size and genre.

Anyway, let’s run through these photos. While we’ve yet to see any official stills from the movie, this set image the closest we have so far, revealing a dark and moody scene.

DuVernay thanked Mindy Kaling, best known for The Mindy Project and The Office, noting that she was the first person she considered for the cast. She plays the role of Mrs. Who in the film.

Next up is Reese Witherspoon, who plays Mrs. Whatsit.

And here’s Oprah Winfrey, who plays Mrs. Which.

DuVernay also praised Rowan Blanchard, but it’s not clear who she’s playing in the film.

Moonlight star André Holland plays Principal Jenkins and DuVernay had plenty of praise for him as well.

Next up is young Deric McCabe, who plays Charles Wallace Murry.

And here is her tribute to Levi Zane Miller, who plays Calvin O’Keefe and is described as the film’s leading man.

Next up is Storm Reid, who plays Margaret “Meg” Murry.

Finally, DuVernay paid tribute to her entire crew, gathering everyone together for a big group photograph.

 

A Wrinkle in Time is due out in theaters on April 6, 2018. The cast also includes Chris Pine as Alex Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Kate Murry, Michael Peña as Red, and Zach Galifianakis as the Happy Medium.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Adaptation, Disney/Pixar, Images, Sci-Fi, Twitter,

Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.