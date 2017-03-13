If you’re not following director Ava DuVernay on Twitter, you’re missing out – few filmmakers are as generous and enlightening on their social media. The extraordinarily talented director of Selma and 13th just wrapped production on her big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s science fiction adventure A Wrinkle in Time and she took to Twitter to celebrate, honoring her cast and crew while sharing a whole bunch of A Wrinkle In Time movie photos from the set.

A Wrinkle In Time Movie Photos

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

A Wrinkle in Time feels like a big deal for a number of reasons. First of all, L’Engle’s beloved 1962 novel has never been given the proper cinematic treatment (although it was adapted into a TV movie in 2003). Second, the thought of someone as skilled behind the camera as DuVernay trying her hand at a big Hollywood blockbuster is just plain and exciting. And finally, A Wrinkle in Time is the first $100 million movie to be directed by a woman of color, which is the kind of precedent that matters. It remains to be seen how the final film will look and feel, but DuVernay’s touch can already be seen in these images, which showcase one of the most diverse casts ever assembled for a movie of this size and genre.

Anyway, let’s run through these photos. While we’ve yet to see any official stills from the movie, this set image the closest we have so far, revealing a dark and moody scene.

WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. ???? pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

DuVernay thanked Mindy Kaling, best known for The Mindy Project and The Office, noting that she was the first person she considered for the cast. She plays the role of Mrs. Who in the film.

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! ???? pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Next up is Reese Witherspoon, who plays Mrs. Whatsit.

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! ???? pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

And here’s Oprah Winfrey, who plays Mrs. Which.

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. ???? pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

DuVernay also praised Rowan Blanchard, but it’s not clear who she’s playing in the film.

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. ???? pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Moonlight star André Holland plays Principal Jenkins and DuVernay had plenty of praise for him as well.

That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. ???? pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Next up is young Deric McCabe, who plays Charles Wallace Murry.

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! ???? pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

And here is her tribute to Levi Zane Miller, who plays Calvin O’Keefe and is described as the film’s leading man.

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! ???? pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Next up is Storm Reid, who plays Margaret “Meg” Murry.

That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Finally, DuVernay paid tribute to her entire crew, gathering everyone together for a big group photograph.

Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

A Wrinkle in Time is due out in theaters on April 6, 2018. The cast also includes Chris Pine as Alex Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Kate Murry, Michael Peña as Red, and Zach Galifianakis as the Happy Medium.