It’s that time of year when everyone is happy to be scared out of their wits, and Mondo is getting in the spirit by releasing some incredible new collectibles inspired by one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is getting an amazing vinyl box set featuring the soundtracks to all seven of the films in the franchise with some stunning artwork designed by Mike Saputo. On top of that, Mondo has two new amazing prints from the same artist and a small batch of enamel pins. Check out the A Nightmare on Elm Street vinyl box set and all the other goods below.

Here’s the A Nightmare on Elm Street vinyl box set from Mondo and Death Waltz, dubbed the Box of Souls:

The box set is an 8XLP set featuring the soundtracks for A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

Each soundtrack by Charles Bernstein, Christopher Young, Angelo Badalamenti, Craig Safan, Jay Ferguson & J. Peter Robinson has been remastered for vinyl by James Plotkin. It also comes with a 12-page booklet with extensive liner notes featuring interviews with the composers and cast members. All of this will cost you $250.

Besides the music, it’s the artwork by Mike Saputo that shines the brightest. Speaking of which, Mondo is also releasing two prints featuring Saputo’s artwork for the first two films in the franchise. Here they are:

The first screenprint for A Nightmare on Elm Street measures 36×24 and has a hand-numbrered edition of 275 that will cost you $50. Meanwhile, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge is a 24×36 screenprint with a hand-numbered edition of 225 that will cost you $50. Both are expected to ship in January of 2018.

But if those prints are too salty for you, you can try to pick up these enamel pins instead:

Designed by Gary Pullin, the pins include Tina’s Nightmare, “…I’ve Got the Brains” and the Elm Street Sign. You can pick one of them up for $10 each or get the set of three for $25.

No matter which of the A Nightmare on Elm Street goodies you’re interested in, they all go on sale at 1pm ET/12pm CT at Mondo’s website, so make sure you buy them while you can.