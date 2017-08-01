A Cast of Kings S7E03 – The Queen’s Justice
Posted on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 by David Chen
In this episode of “A Cast of Kings,” Joanna and David discuss the third episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, “The Queen’s Justice.” Check out Joanna’s pieces on this week’s episode.
If you like the show, feel free to leave us a review on iTunes and be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates on the show.
Download or Play in browser below
Subscribe to A Cast of Kings:
Cool Posts From Around the Web: