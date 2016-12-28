We’re coming down to the end of 2016, and even though we’ve been starting to look forward to the movies of 2017 since as early as this past summer, it’s about time we started to look back at the good stuff this year had to offer. We’ll each be bringing you our personal Top 10 Films of 2016 leading up to a cumulative Top 15 (just like last year), but before that, we’ve got something else to kick off our look back at 2016.

Leading up to every movie, even before a trailer arrives, there’s a movie poster. So it’s time to check out a countdown of the 25 Best Movie Posters of 2016. Which of this year’s one sheets made the cut? Find out after the jump.

In order to be considered for the list, each poster had to be an officially sanctioned movie poster release in conjunction with a film released in 2016. That means you won’t find the posters for Wonder Woman or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on this list because those are for 2017 movies. There are also no Mondo prints, screen prints, or giclées, but you will find posters that were created as official IMAX or promotional posters for theatrical promotion. Foreign posters also qualified.

Keep in mind this is completely subjective and not meant to be definitive. If you disagree, feel free respectfully say as much and chime in with your favorite posters in the comments. So without further adieu, let’s get on with the countdown.

25. Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World

There’s nothing too flashy about this poster, but the image of the human evolution chart ending with a person hunched over a computer is a powerful one. It’s indicative of how our advancement in technology and tools has both advanced and regressed our species.

24. Dirty Grandpa

This is a fantastic parody of the original poster for the 1967 masterpiece The Graduate. Not only is the style a perfect recreation of that teaser poster, but I love how this puts a spin on it by making that famous leg belong to Robert De Niro, turning a sexy image into something that makes you cringe a bit.

23. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

This poster design of putting smaller images inside of a larger portrait is getting a little tired in movie marketing, but it’s how the images are arranged and presented inside the silhouette that can make or break it. For me, this was one that made it work by having precisely detailed illustrations throughout in that blood red color. Sadly, there’s not a more high-resolution version to see it in greater detail, but you get the idea.

22. Eddie the Eagle

Sometimes simple is better, and this poster for the true underdog sports story starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman takes that to heart. It doesn’t need the images of its stars to sell the movie. Instead, it opts for a POV shot from the viewpoint of the titular Olympic ski jumper. It could maybe have used a shadow with a little less perfect form and a couple skis jutting out from the bottom, but the image itself is great.

21. Zoolander 2

Though plenty despised this movie, I thought it delivered exactly what should have been expected from a sequel to Zoolander. Regardless, this poster is a great piece of marketing as it perfectly mimics the countless cologne ads that the fashion world is known for creating. If no one was familiar with this title, they might just think it was a real fragrance advertisement.

20 Finding Dory

I could have picked one of any of the handful of teaser posters that featured the forgetful fish in the film’s title hiding somewhere in the imagery of the deep sea, but this one was my favorite. I love the contrast the jellyfish have with the ocean and Dory’s blue scales. It catches the eye, and it’s a clever teaser poster.