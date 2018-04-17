It’s that time of year again – the Summer movie season is upon us and the /Filmcast team have once again gathered to compete in the 2018 Summer Movie Wager. Every year in the past, I would make a guest appearance on the Totally Rad Show for this segment, but with that show now disbanded, we have taken on the job of hosting this contest on /Film. This is the twelfth annual edition of this game.

Last year, Devindra Hardawar won the wager. This year, the competition includes Devindra Hardawar, David Chen, Germain Lussier, Jeff Cannata and myself, as well as /Filmcast newcomer Kristy Puchko in a game to decide what will be the highest grossing films of the Summer. It’s a free-for-all; the person with the best score wins. But it isn’t just that easy – not only do the participants need to predict what 10 films will be the highest grossing films domestically, but we need to place them in order. Below, you can listen to the full episode of the show with our predictions.

2018 Summer Movie Wager Podcast:

Download or play now in browser:

2018 Summer Movie Wager Rules

The rules for the game come from TimeTravelReview’s Summer Movie Pool, but have been modified for this year:

The object is to pick the films that you think will be the top-ten grossing films of the summer, in order of box-office performance. That means only films released from April 27th 2018 to the Labor Day weekend (including Monday), counting only the money those films make domestically (US and Canada) in that period (04/27/2018-09/03/2018). In other words films from March or April might still be making money after May 1st, but they don’t count; films released from May on could start racking up foreign B.O., but that doesn’t count; films released from May on could still be making money into late September, but that doesn’t count either. So what you will be doing is figuring out what 10 films will make the most money, and putting them in order of what you think they will gross at the box office. BUT, in addition to your top 10, you get to pick 3 “Dark Horses”- films you think *might* make it, but that you are not confident enough about to put into the top 10 proper.

Yes, we pushed up the date of inclusion for this year’s contest to April 27, 2018 to accommodate Disney deciding that Summer starts with Infinity War.

2018 Summer Movie Wager Scoring:

Getting number 1 or number 10 dead-on gets you 13 points (each).

The rest of the scoring goes like this:

10 points for numbers 2-9 dead-on

7 points if your pick was only one spot away from where it ended up

5 points if it was two spots away

3 points if your pick is anywhere in the Top 10

1 point for each dark horse that makes it into the Top 10

The scoring is tabulated so that you get the SINGLE HIGHEST point value for each pick- that is, if you get number ten right, you don’t get 13+3, you only get 13. This year your can play along with us by submitting your list on thesummermoviewager.com. Anyone who submits their list by Wednesday, April 25 2018 will be counted in the updated scoreboard.

Peter Sciretta

Avengers: Infinity War Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Solo: A Star Wars Story Deadpool 2 The Incredibles 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Ocean’s 8 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

Skyscraper Action Point The Equalizer 2

Germain Lussier

Avengers Infinity War Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Incredibles 2 Solo: A Star Wars Story Deadpool 2 Mission Impossible – Fallout Ocean’s 8 The Meg Ant Man and the Wasp Hotel Transylvania 3

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

Skyscraper Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Tag

Jeff Cannata:

Avengers Jurassic Park Solo: A Star Wars Story Incredibles 2 Deadpool 2 Ocean’s 8 Ant Man and The Wasp Mission Impossible: Fallout Christopher Robin Hotel Transylvania

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

Skyscraper Equalizer 2 Tag

Devindra Hardawar:

Avengers Infinity War Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Solo Incredibles 2 Deadpool 2 Mission Impossible Fallout THE MEG Oceans 8 Ant Man & the Wasp Skyscraper

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

The First Purge Sicario 2 Mamma Mia 2

Kristy Puchko:

Avengers: Infinity War Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Solo: A Star Wars Story Deadpool 2 The Incredibles 2 Mission: Impossible – Fallout Ant-Man and the Wasp Teen Titans Go! To The Movies Hotel Transylvania 3 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

Ocean’s 8 Skyscraper The Equalizer 2

David Chen:

Avengers: Infinity War Jurassic World 2 Deadpool 2 Incredibles 2 Solo Mission Impossible: Fallout Ant-Man and The Wasp Skyscraper Ocean’s 8 Hotel Transylvania 3

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)