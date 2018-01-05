Awards season is in full swing, and today we have the Producers Guild of America announcing their nominations for the annual PGA Awards. This is one of those awards that is a good indicator of how the Academy Awards nominations are going to fall when the time comes, so a certain comic book movie getting a nomination is kind of a big deal.

The 2018 PGA nominees include the standard awards season favorites like Get Out, The Post, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name. But due to a tie, the full list also features 11 total nominees, which has allowed Wonder Woman to come away with one of the nominations. Find out the rest of the nominees below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman could have been the first superhero movie since The Dark Knight to be nominated for the PGA Award, but Deadpool scored a nomination last year, so the Merc with the Mouth stole some of her thunder. However, neither The Dark Knight nor Deadpool went on to get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. That’s something Wonder Woman might be able to accomplish, especially if it’s triumphing over other awards season favorites like Mudbound, Phantom Thread, The Darkest Hour and The Florida Project. Honestly, as much as I enjoyed Wonder Woman, I don’t see how it’s coming out on top of any of those movies, especially The Florida Project, but that’s just me.

Interestingly enough, this puts I, Tonya in the running for Best Picture in a big way, something that many have slept on, choosing to focus on the performances instead of the movie as a whole. It’s also nice to see The Post get some love from the PGA after being shut out of the WGA nominations.

Of course, the PGA nominations are merely a precursor to the Oscar nominations, and there are always surprises and differences between all of the guilds and the final Oscar nominees. We’ll have to wait and see how those fall when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 23.

In the meantime, check out the rest of the 2018 PGA Awards nominees below, including nominations for some of your favorite television shows like Stranger Things, Game of Thrones and Sherlock.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boss Baby

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

The Lego Batman Movie

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Chasing Coral

City of Ghosts

Cries from Syria

Earth: One Amazing Day

Jane

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

The Crown (Season 2)

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 2)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)

Master of None (Season 2)

Silicon Valley (Season 4)

Veep (Season 6)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

Black Mirror (Season 4)

Fargo (Season 3)

FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 8)

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)

Spielberg

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)

Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)

Top Chef (Season 14)

The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)

Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)

Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)

Viceland at the Women’s March (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)

VICE World of Sports (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Season 4)

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017

School of Rock (Season 3)

Sesame Street (Season 47)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)

The winners of the 2018 PGA Awards will be announced on January 20 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.