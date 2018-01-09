2018 BAFTA Nominations Love ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Three Billboards’, But Shut Out ‘The Post’
After the Golden Globes were handed out last weekend, it’s time for the more significant, meaningful awards to take the spotlight. Today we have the 2018 BAFTA nominations, the equivalent of the Academy Awards for our friends in the United Kingdom.
The Shape of Water led the pack by racking up 12 nominations, including being one of five nominees for Best Film. Joining Guillermo del Toro‘s masterpiece were also Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Darkest Hour, both landing nine nominations each. However, not all the awards favorites were shown love with Steven Spielberg’s The Post left out in the wind with zero nominations.
See the full list of 2018 BAFTA nominations below.
Other contenders that didn’t make the cut for Best Film include Get Out, The Florida Project, Phantom Thread and Lady Bird. That’s to be expected when the BAFTAs have stuck to having only five nominees for their Best Film category, especially when the awards tend to be a little more skewed towards films made in the United Kingdom and directed by British filmmakers. But those movies still ended up with respectable nominations in other categories.
Unfortunately, female directors were again snubbed. While Darkest Hour director Joe Wright was the only filmmaker from the Best Film pack who didn’t end up with a Best Director nomination, the space was filled by Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049. There’s no denying these filmmakers are worthy of their nomination, but it’s sad that in a year when women directed some outstanding movies that they’re still getting the shaft like this.
Plus, on the goofier side of nominations, BAFTA voters decided Paddington 2 (which qualified for the awards by being released in the UK before it arrived in the US) deserved some love. It somehow ended up in the Outstanding British Film category and Hugh Grant even got an award for Best Supporting Actor. As charming as the Paddington films are, that just seems a little silly to me.
Anyway, here’s the full list of 2018 BAFTA nominations:
Best Film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British Film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)
I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)
Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)
Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)
Best Film Not in the English Language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best Documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Best Animated Film
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best Original Music
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Make Up & Hair
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Sound
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best British Short Animation
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart
Best British Short Film
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet