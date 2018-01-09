After the Golden Globes were handed out last weekend, it’s time for the more significant, meaningful awards to take the spotlight. Today we have the 2018 BAFTA nominations, the equivalent of the Academy Awards for our friends in the United Kingdom.

The Shape of Water led the pack by racking up 12 nominations, including being one of five nominees for Best Film. Joining Guillermo del Toro‘s masterpiece were also Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Darkest Hour, both landing nine nominations each. However, not all the awards favorites were shown love with Steven Spielberg’s The Post left out in the wind with zero nominations.

See the full list of 2018 BAFTA nominations below.

Other contenders that didn’t make the cut for Best Film include Get Out, The Florida Project, Phantom Thread and Lady Bird. That’s to be expected when the BAFTAs have stuck to having only five nominees for their Best Film category, especially when the awards tend to be a little more skewed towards films made in the United Kingdom and directed by British filmmakers. But those movies still ended up with respectable nominations in other categories.

Unfortunately, female directors were again snubbed. While Darkest Hour director Joe Wright was the only filmmaker from the Best Film pack who didn’t end up with a Best Director nomination, the space was filled by Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049. There’s no denying these filmmakers are worthy of their nomination, but it’s sad that in a year when women directed some outstanding movies that they’re still getting the shaft like this.

Plus, on the goofier side of nominations, BAFTA voters decided Paddington 2 (which qualified for the awards by being released in the UK before it arrived in the US) deserved some love. It somehow ended up in the Outstanding British Film category and Hugh Grant even got an award for Best Supporting Actor. As charming as the Paddington films are, that just seems a little silly to me.

Anyway, here’s the full list of 2018 BAFTA nominations:

Best Film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)

I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)

Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)

Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)

Best Film Not in the English Language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best Documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Best Animated Film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best Original Music

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Make Up & Hair

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Sound

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British Short Animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Best British Short Film

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet