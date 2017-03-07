2017 Saturn Award Nominations: ‘Rogue One’ Leads the Way with 11 Nods
Posted on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
If you’re one of those people who gets frustrated because the Academy Awards don’t nominate the science fiction, fantasy, and horror films you love for Best Picture or any of the other categories, then the Saturn Awards are for you.
The 2017 Saturn Award nominations have just been announced, and not only did Rogue One: A Star Wars Story come out on top with 11 nominations, but all those comic book movies that never had a chance in hell of getting a Best Picture nomination landed a bunch of nods. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Doctor Strange, Suicide Squad, Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War and even X-Men: Apocalypse all received nominations.
But this isn’t just a comic book movie celebration, because plenty of other genre films landed nominations too. Star Trek Beyond, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 10 Cloverfield Lane are just some of the other films that ended up getting nominated for awards, too.
Check out the full list of 2017 Saturn Awards nominees below.
On the television side, The Walking Dead was the most nominated show, coming away with a total of seven nominations (even though the show has really started to piss off its most loyal fans recently). Westworld wasn’t far behind with six nominations, followed by American Horror Story: Roanoke with five nods. Stranger Things ended up with some love as well, landing three nominations, including a Best New Media TV Series nomination.
We’ll be waiting awhile before we find out the winners though, since they won’t be announced until June 28, 2017.
See what else ended up with 2017 Saturn Awards nominations in the full list below.
Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Doctor Strange
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
Best Science Fiction Film Release
Arrival
Independence Day: Resurgence
Midnight Special
Passengers
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Trek Beyond
Best Fantasy Film Release
The BFG
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Ghostbusters
The Jungle Book
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
A Monster Calls
Pete’s Dragon
Best Horror Film Release
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Conjuring 2
Demon
Don’t Breathe
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Train to Busan
The Witch
Best Action / Adventure Film Release
Allied
Gold
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
The Legend of Tarzan
The Magnificent Seven
The Nice Guys
Best Thriller Film Release
10 Cloverfield Lane
The Accountant
The Girl on the Train
Jason Bourne
Hell or High Water
The Shallows
Split
Best Actor in a Film
Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)
Chris Pratt (Passengers)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Mark Rylance (The BFG)
Chris Pine (Star Trek Beyond)
Matthew McConaughey (Gold)
Best Actress in a Film
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)
Jennifer Lawrence (Passengers)
Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War)
Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane)
Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond)
Christopher Walken (The Jungle Book)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Scarlett Johansson (Captain America: Civil War)
Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange)
Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad)
Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters)
Betty Buckley (Split)
Bryce Dallas Howard (Gold)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
Ruby Barnhill (The BFG)
Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)
Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)
Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)
Best Film Direction
Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange)
Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book)
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (Captain America: Civil War)
Bryan Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse)
Steven Spielberg (The BFG)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Best Film Screenplay
Melissa Mathison (The BFG)
Eric Heisserer (Arrival)
Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick (Deadpool)
Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange)
Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)
Chris Weitz, Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Best Film Editing
Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt (Captain America: Civil War)
John Gilroy, Colin Goudie, Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Stefan Grube (10 Cloverfield Lane)
Michael Kahn (The BFG)
Mark Livolsi (The Jungle Book)
Joe Walker (Arrival)
Best Film Production Design
Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg (The BFG)
Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Stuart Craig (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Guy Hendrix Dyas (Passengers)
Owen Paterson (Captain America: Civil War)
Charles Wood (Doctor Strange)
Best Film Music
Michael Giacchino (Doctor Strange)
Michael Giacchino (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
James Newton Howard (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
Thomas Newman (Passengers)
John Willians (The BFG)
Best Film Costume Designer
Colleen Atwood (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Alexandra Byrne (Doctor Strange)
David Crossman, Glyn Dilloin (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Sang-gyeong Jo (The Handmaiden)
Joanna Johnston (The BFG)
Best Film Make-Up
Jeremy Woodhead (Doctor Strange)
Nicky Knowles (Fanatastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Amy Byrne (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Monica Huppert, Joel Harlow (Star Trek Beyond)
Allan Apone, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Marta Roggero (Suicide Squad)
Charles Carter, Rita Ciccozzi, Rosalina Da Silva (X-Men: Apocalypse)
Best Film Special / Visual Effects
Louis Morin, Ryal Cosgrove (Arrival)
Joe Letteri, Joel Whist (The BFG)
Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould (Doctor Strange)
Tim Burke, Christian Manz, David Watkins (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book)
John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, Neil Corbould (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Best Independent Film Release
Eye in the Sky
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
La La Land
Lion
The Ones Below
Remember
Best International Film Release
Elle
The Handmaiden
In Order of Disappearance
The Mermaid
Shin Godzilla
Under the Shadow
Best Animated Film Release
Finding Dory
Kingslaive: Final Fantasy XV
Moana
Sing
Trolls
Zootopia
Best Science Fiction Television Series
The 100
Colony
The Expanse
Falling Water
Incorporated
Timeless
Westworld
Best Fantasy Television Series
Beyond
Game of Thrones
The Good Place
Lucifer
The Magicians
Outlander
Preacher
Best Horror Television Series
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Ash vs. Evil Dead
The Exorcist
Fear the Walking Dead
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
The Walking Dead
Best Action/Thriller Television Series
Animal Kingdom
Bates Motel
Designated Survivor
The Librarians
Mr. Robot
Riverdale
Underground
Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Arrow
The Flash
Gotham
Legion
Supergirl
Best Presentation on Television
11.22.63
Channel Zero
Doctor Who: The Return of Dr. Mysterio
Mars
The Night Manager
Rats
Best New Media Television Series
Bosch
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Man in the High Castle
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Stranger Things
Best Actor on a Television Series
Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead)
Mike Colter (Marvel’s Luke Cage)
Charlie Cox (Marvel’s Daredevil)
Grant Gustin (The Flash)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Freddie Highmore (Bate’s Motel)
Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)
Best Actress on a Television Series
Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead)
Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series
Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf)
Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl)
Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Lee Majors (Ash vs. Evil Dead)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series
Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)
Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Candice Patton (The Flash)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Best Younger Actor on a Television Series
K.J. Apa (Riverdale)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Max Charles (The Strain)
Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead)
Lorenzo James Henrie (Fear the Walking Dead)
Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)
Best Guest Performance on a Television Series
Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf)
Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Leslie Jordan (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
Dominique Pinon (Outlander)
Best Animated Series or Film on Television
Bojack Horseman
Family Guy
The Little Prince
The Simpsons
Star Wars: Rebels
Trollhunters
Best DVD / BD Release
Dog Eat Dog
The Girl
The Lobster
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The Wailing
Tales of Halloween
Best DVD / BD Special Edition Release
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
The Hills Have Eyes Limited Edition
The Iron Giant Signature Edition
Phantasm Remastered
Raising Cain
Mad Max: Fury Road Black and Chrome Edition
Best Classic Film Release on DVD / BD
Destiny
The Ghost and Mr. Chicken
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Gog 3D
It Came From Outer Space
Donovan’s Brain
Time After Time
Best Television Release on DVD / BD
Banshee: The Final Season
Hannibal: The Complete Series Collection
Mr. Robot: Season 2.0
Salem’s Lot
Versailles: Season One
Star Trek: The Animated Series
Best Collection on DVD / BD
Buster Keaton Shorts Collection 1917-23
Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection
Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast
Marx Brothers Silver Screen Collection
Pioneers of African American Cinema
The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection
Best Local Live Stage Production
Amadeus (L.A. Theatre Works)
Chen Ying Rescues the Orphan (Chinese Yu Opera)
The Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (3D Theatricals)
Moby Dick (South Coast Repertory)
A View From the Bridge (Ahmanson Theatre)
