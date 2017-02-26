The Razzies used to be a fun way to make fun of bad movies, but more often than not they’ve become a way to turn high profile movies into easy targets, usually after critics have already bashed them to death. Even so, some people still like to see who ends up with these awards, and the 37th round of “winners” has been announced ahead of the Academy Awards tonight.

It should come as no surprise that the 2017 Razzie winners include a handful of trophies for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The movie became quite the punching bag on the internet and still sparks arguments to this day. Frankly, I’m not sure that the movie is worth this much hate, simply because it’s not downright terrible. Independence Day: Resurgence is a far worse movie and had an even worse screenplay. But the good news is that Batman v Superman wasn’t even deemed bad enough to take home worst picture. Find out which film landed the big prize after the jump.

It was the “documentary” Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party from political troll and felon Dinesh D’Souza that took home Worst Picture, and the film also rounded up three more wins, tying with Batman v Superman for four Razzies each. Regardless of Dinesh D’Souza is a convicted felon and a despicable troll. Anything he does is the worst, so I’m glad the Razzies reward this movie instead of Batman v Superman, which really isn’t awful, just misguided.

The one award that I think is truly out of place is giving Kristen Wiig the Worst Supporting Actress award for Zoolander No. 2. First of all, I’m a staunch defender of the sequel, because I think it accomplished exactly what it set out to do. It’s just as goofy as the first movie, and I don’t think it deserved so much hate. Even if you didn’t like it, Kristen Wiig is easily one of the best parts of the movie, so that award just doesn’t make sense here.

Anyway, here’s the video announcement of all the winners, including Dinesh D’Souza accepting his awards:

If you don’t want to watch, here’s the list of 2017 Razzie winners bolded among the other nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Barry L. Bumstead Award For A Movie That Cost A Lot And Lost A Lot — “Misconduct”

The Razzies Redeemer Award — Mel Gibson for “Hacksaw Ridge.”