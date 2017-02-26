2017 Razzies Awards Winners: ‘Batman v Superman’ Takes As Many Hits as ‘Hillary’s America’
Posted on Sunday, February 26th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
The Razzies used to be a fun way to make fun of bad movies, but more often than not they’ve become a way to turn high profile movies into easy targets, usually after critics have already bashed them to death. Even so, some people still like to see who ends up with these awards, and the 37th round of “winners” has been announced ahead of the Academy Awards tonight.
It should come as no surprise that the 2017 Razzie winners include a handful of trophies for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The movie became quite the punching bag on the internet and still sparks arguments to this day. Frankly, I’m not sure that the movie is worth this much hate, simply because it’s not downright terrible. Independence Day: Resurgence is a far worse movie and had an even worse screenplay. But the good news is that Batman v Superman wasn’t even deemed bad enough to take home worst picture. Find out which film landed the big prize after the jump.
It was the “documentary” Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party from political troll and felon Dinesh D’Souza that took home Worst Picture, and the film also rounded up three more wins, tying with Batman v Superman for four Razzies each. Regardless of Dinesh D’Souza is a convicted felon and a despicable troll. Anything he does is the worst, so I’m glad the Razzies reward this movie instead of Batman v Superman, which really isn’t awful, just misguided.
The one award that I think is truly out of place is giving Kristen Wiig the Worst Supporting Actress award for Zoolander No. 2. First of all, I’m a staunch defender of the sequel, because I think it accomplished exactly what it set out to do. It’s just as goofy as the first movie, and I don’t think it deserved so much hate. Even if you didn’t like it, Kristen Wiig is easily one of the best parts of the movie, so that award just doesn’t make sense here.
Anyway, here’s the video announcement of all the winners, including Dinesh D’Souza accepting his awards:
If you don’t want to watch, here’s the list of 2017 Razzie winners bolded among the other nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Barry L. Bumstead Award For A Movie That Cost A Lot And Lost A Lot — “Misconduct”
